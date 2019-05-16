For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Employment

Maintenance Laborer – Bethel

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC)

$25.96 hr. Union Position Excellent benefit package

Obtain a job description and online application at https://www.ahfc.us/about-us/jobs/all-job-seekers/ or a paper application may be picked up and submitted at the AHFC office located at 1029 Ridgecrest Dr., Bethel, AK.

An AHFC application must be submitted for each position (a resume may be attached).

APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL THE POSITION IS FILLED.

Public Housing Residents are encouraged to apply.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER (79)(4/24-5/29)

Asset Supervisor II – BETHEL

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC)

$6,327 mo., Excellent benefit package

Obtain a job description and online application at https://www.ahfc.us/about-us/jobs/all-job-seekers/. or a paper application may be picked up and submitted at the AHFC office located at 1029 Ridgecrest Dr., Bethel, AK.

An AHFC application must be submitted for each position (a resume may be attached). APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL POSITION IS FILLED.

Public Housing Residents are encouraged to apply.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER (77)(5/8-29)

AVCP Regional Housing Authority

Position Announcement

POSITION TITLE: Field Project Superintendent

AVCP Regional Housing Authority is seeking resumes for the position of Field Project Superintendent(s). The positions are located in select remote villages in the Y-K Delta and will be Responsible for the oversight of renovation of homes in those villages as directed by the AVCP RHA Project Manager.

Applicant(s) must have at least four (4) years of related experience in the construction of home building and project management. Applicant(s) must have at least one (1) year experience in supervising. Compensation, Per-Diem and Accommodations are provided. Interested individuals should submit a letter of interest and a resume to: AVCP RHA

Attn: Bosco Hooper; P.O. Box 767; Bethel, AK. 99559; or via facsimile to (907) 543-4472.

Closing Date: (5/22/2019) Indian Preference Per P.L. 93-683. (133)(5/8-15)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Invitation to Bid

INVITATION TO BID

Native Village of Napaimute

The Native Village of Napaimute is seeking proposals for the purchase one (1) Landing Craft Mechanized 8 (LCM-8), or similar type vessel, in fair or better overall condition, RFP#2019-01.

Proposals must be received by the Napaimute Bethel Office at PO Box 1301 Bethel, AK 99559-1301 no later than 5:00 p.m., local time, May 17, 2019. Any proposal received later than the specified time and date will NOT be accepted or considered. No facsimile, email, or telephone proposals will be accepted. Submitted proposals shall contain all information requested and be submitted in the format shown within the solicitation document. Proposals MUST be sealed and clearly identify the name and number of the RFP on the outside of the envelope/package, as well as the Proposer’s name, address, and business affiliation (if applicable).

The full solicitation (RFP#2019-01) can be found at Napaimute’s website: http://napaimute.org/

Point-of-Contact:

Mark Leary, Director of Operations, email: [email protected] (156)(4/24-5/15)

The City of Bethel issued a Request for Bids to provide janitorial services for City Hall. Interested parties may obtain electronic copies of the RFB document by visiting the City’s website (www.cityofbethel.org) under Businesses > Request for Proposals and Request for Bids, or by sending a request via e-mail to [email protected], or by faxing 907-543-1395. Bid packages are due in City Hall by May 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm. (69)(5/8-15)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

Swan Lake Native Corporation:

Has begun Its reconveyance program under Section 14 (c) of the Alaska NATIVE CLAIMS SETTLEMENT ACT.

The reconveyance will be for land around Nunam Iqua: which was occupied by individuals, or organizations on December 18, 1971 as either (1) a primary place of residence (2) primary place of business, (3) subsistence campsite, (4) site of a nonprofit organization.

Application forms and further information are available from:

Swan Lake Corporation PO Box #31 Nunam Iqua Alaska 99666

Telephone (907) 498-4800.

Applications will be accepted until June 28th, 2019. (91)(4/10-6/26)