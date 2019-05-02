

For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

18’ SSV Lund with 60 hp high thrust Yamaha 20 inch shaft. About 150 hours on motor, maintained well with no problems. In excellent condition. Lund boat reinforced side and motor mount, no leaks. Minor dents. Asking $11,000. Email me at [email protected]. (42)(12/23-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Sale

F-90B Yamaha Four (stroke) EM Jet Unit.

Very low hours, never use on the Kuskokwim, one owner, in excellent condition Priced $7,500. Call 907-545-4580.

A upright 15cu freezer ($200) (31)(4/10-5/1)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Employment

Asset Supervisor II – BETHEL

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC)

$6,327 mo., Excellent benefit package

Obtain a job description and online application at https://www.ahfc.us/about-us/jobs/all-job-seekers/. or a paper application may be picked up and submitted at the AHFC office located at 1029 Ridgecrest Dr., Bethel, AK.

An AHFC application must be submitted for each position (a resume may be attached). APPLICATION MUST BE RECEIVED BY 5 p.m., May 2, 2019.

Public Housing Residents are encouraged to apply.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER (79)(4/24-5/1)

Maintenance Laborer – Bethel

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC)

$25.96 hr. Union Position Excellent benefit package

Obtain a job description and online application at https://www.ahfc.us/about-us/jobs/all-job-seekers/ or a paper application may be picked up and submitted at the AHFC office located at 1029 Ridgecrest Dr., Bethel, AK.

An AHFC application must be submitted for each position (a resume may be attached).

APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL THE POSITION IS FILLED.

Public Housing Residents are encouraged to apply.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER (79)(4/24-5/29)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Invitation to Bid

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UPCOMING SOLICITATION

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)

Orutsararmiut Native Council

On or about May 13th, 2019, Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be soliciting Sealed Bids for building materials delivered FOB jobsite in Bethel, Alaska. Bid packets will be available for interested vendors on or about May 13th, 2019 at our office located at 114A Blackberry, Bethel, AK 99559 or can be requested by email at [email protected]. Bid packets will also be posted on The Plans Room LLC website at www.theplansroom.com. For any questions you may contact Calvin Cockroft at 907-543-2608, or by the email address listed above.

The work to be performed under this contract is on a project subject to Section 7(b) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (25 U.S.C. 4S0e(b)).

Section 7(b) requires that, to the greatest extent feasible:

(A) Preferences and opportunities for training and employment shall be given to Indians; and

(8) Preferences in the award of contracts and subcontracts shall be given to Indian Organizations and Indian-owned economic enterprises. (168)(4/24-5/8)

INVITATION TO BID

Native Village of Napaimute

The Native Village of Napaimute is seeking proposals for the purchase one (1) Landing Craft Mechanized 8 (LCM-8), or similar type vessel, in fair or better overall condition, RFP#2019-01.

Proposals must be received by the Napaimute Bethel Office at PO Box 1301 Bethel, AK 99559-1301 no later than 5:00 p.m., local time, May 17, 2019. Any proposal received later than the specified time and date will NOT be accepted or considered. No facsimile, email, or telephone proposals will be accepted. Submitted proposals shall contain all information requested and be submitted in the format shown within the solicitation document. Proposals MUST be sealed and clearly identify the name and number of the RFP on the outside of the envelope/package, as well as the Proposer’s name, address, and business affiliation (if applicable).

The full solicitation (RFP#2019-01) can be found at Napaimute’s website: http://napaimute.org/

Point-of-Contact:

Mark Leary, Director of Operations, email: [email protected] (156)(4/24-5/15)

Invitation to Bid

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids for the Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority (AVCP RHA) Weatherization Materials Supply to Remote Alaskan Village – Kuskokwim Delta will be received from interested contractors until 4:00 p.m. May 10, 2019 at AVCP RHA, 405 Ptarmigan Road, P.O. Box 767, Bethel, Alaska 99559, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened. Deadline for questions for material must be faxed by 5:00 p.m. on May 2, 2019. Deadline for addendums will be May 3, 2019. Material suppliers are urged to submit bids for supply and delivery of weatherization materials to rural Alaskan village in July of 2019. A packet describing materials, specifications, village location, performance parameters and other requirements of this procurement can be obtained from AVCP Regional Housing Authority in Bethel, Alaska via written request by fax on your letterhead with name of contact person C/O John Owens, AVCP RHA Weatherization Department to (907)543-4472. Native Preference does not apply. (164)(5/1-8)

Invitation for Quotes

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Crooked Creek Airport (CJX) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-003

Estimated Cost: Between $8,000 and $15,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on May 10, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Crooked Creek Post Office or the M&O Aniak Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (108)(4/24-5/1)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Kongiganak Airport (DUY) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-002

Estimated Cost: Between $20,000 and $25,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on May 10, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kongiganak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (106)(4/24-5/1)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Mekoryuk Airport (MYU) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-001

Estimated Cost: Between $25,000 and $40,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on May 10, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Mekoryuk Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (106)(4/24-5/1)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

Swan Lake Native Corporation:

Has begun Its reconveyance program under Section 14 (c) of the Alaska NATIVE CLAIMS SETTLEMENT ACT.

The reconveyance will be for land around Nunam Iqua: which was occupied by individuals, or organizations on December 18, 1971 as either (1) a primary place of residence (2) primary place of business, (3) subsistence campsite, (4) site of a nonprofit organization.

Application forms and further information are available from:

Swan Lake Corporation PO Box #31 Nunam Iqua Alaska 99666

Telephone (907) 498-4800.

Applications will be accepted until June 28th, 2019. (91)(4/10-6/26)

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Notice is hereby given that on March 28, 2019, the City of Bethel Planning Office received an application for a Conditional Use Permit for a liquor license. The legal description lots 3A and 3B, block 15 of United States Survey 3230 A&B, Plat No. 80-5 in the Bethel Recording District. The physical address is 811 Third Avenue.

Land Owner: The Northwest Company, doing business as Alaska Commercial Company 3830 Old International Airport Road, Suite 200, Anchorage, AK. 99502. Contact person Jeff Chihosz, phone 907-273-4679.

Applicant: same as above.

Purpose: To obtain a package liquor store license in order to sell alcohol.

City of Bethel Contact: Betsy Jumper, Planning Director, City of Bethel Planning Dept., phone 907-543-5603.

Time and Place: The regular scheduled meeting of the City of Bethel Planning Commission, 6:30 PM May 9, 2019 at City Hall, located at 300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Council Chambers. (154)(5/1-8)