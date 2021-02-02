Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

New Can Am 650 4-wheeler with 150 miles on it. Loaded with bells and whistles! Winch, battery charger, heated handle bars, back seat with pouches, Extra LED Headlights. Located in Akiachak. Call 808-284-0873. Asking $9,000.00. Pictures are available. (38)(12/23-2/3)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Request for Comments

Algaaciq Tribal Governments Transportation Program is soliciting comments for Safety Plan. Prizes: 10 Gift cards will be selected based on comments, limit one per address, Copy available at the Algaaciq Tribal Office, contact Sven Paukan-Tribal Administrator for any questions. Submit written comments either in person, email to [email protected], fax 9074382227 (50)(1/20-27)

Invitation to Bid

LOWER KUSKOKWIM SCHOOL DISTRICT

BUSINESS OFFICE

P.O. BOX 305

BETHEL, AK 99559

PUBLIC SURPLUS

SURPLUS BID #21-600-01

The Lower Kuskokwim School district is soliciting sealed bids for one (1) Honda Pilot Yr: 2007, VIN#:5FNYF18157B018364, Condition: Poor, Mileage: 76,851, License: XYB418, located at 1004 Ron Edwards Way next to the main district office. All sealed bids shall be no less than $1,500.00 and must be received in the LKSD Business Office no later than 3PM on January 29, 2021. The bids will be in a sealed envelope and must reference our bid number listed above on the left hand corner of the envelope. The bid envelope will contain the Bidder’s name, bid number, address, point of contact and price for the vehicle being bid. Interested parties may inquire regarding setting up a schedule for viewing by calling 543-4837. The vehicle will be sold for cash, cashier’s check or money order made out to LKSD.

The vehicle is sold, “As is, Where is, with LKSD taking no liability after Purchase” and without warranty of any kind or nature. LKSD will have no liability for loss or injury caused by operation of the vehicle upon delivery of vehicle to the successful bidder. The bidder, by submitting a bid, fully acknowledges the condition of the item being offered for bid.

All bid proposals shall be addressed to the Lower Kuskokwim School District; Business Manager, P.O. Box 305, Bethel, AK 99559. The Lower Kuskokwim School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and waive any or all technicalities or informalities it deems appropriate.

Masks must be worn when entering the District Office. (272)(1/20-27)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)