Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

New Can Am 650 4-wheeler with 150 miles on it. Loaded with bells and whistles! Winch, battery charger, heated handle bars, back seat with pouches, Extra LED Headlights. Located in Akiachak. Call 808-284-0873. Asking $9,000.00. Pictures are available. (38)(12/23-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Employment

St. Mary’s Native Corporation

St. Mary’s

P.O. Box 149 • St. Mary’s, AK 99658 Phone 907-438-2315 • Fax 907-438-2961

Anchorage

840 K St., Ste. 200 • Anchorage, AK 99501

Phone 907-302-0750 • Fax 907-302-1725

For more information call 907-350-9093 or email [email protected]

TITLE: Accounting Technician (Payroll – A/P) LOCATION Anchorage, AK

TYPE OF POSITION: Full-Time, Regular

SCHEDULE: M-F, 8am-5pm

FLSA STATUS: Non-exempt

REPORTS TO: Accountant

SUPERVISES: N/A

DATE POSTED: December 17, 2020

JOB SUMMARY:

The Accounting Technician works under the general direction of the Accountant and the Finance Director. The Accounting Technician will perform a variety of accounting duties in a timely and accurate manner. Primarily responsible for the review and posting of the Payroll in accordance with State & Federal laws as well as Contract, SCA, CBA, Davis Bacon, and Corporate requirements. Also responsible for all Accounts Payable functions, to include review of invoices, job cost coding, obtaining approvals, working with managers to clarify any discrepancies, recording payments in accounting system, printing checks, and ensuring all payments made on time.

JOB DUTIES:

Payroll

•Maintains the payroll systems and associated accounts.

•While on our payroll system, including controls to ensure that the payroll system reflects complete and authorized standing data.

•On third-party, cloud-based system, ensure all data is correct and recorded correctly.

•Authorized standing data includes, but is not limited to new hires, terminations, pay rate changes, and payroll deductions.

•Ensures payroll calculations are based on authorized and accurate transactions.

•Prepares payroll deductions and benefits, both voluntary and compulsory.

•Ensures that payroll deductions and benefits records are adequately identifiable in the general ledger and that the payments to third parties are timely and accurate.

•Payroll deductions include, but are not limited to tax payments, child support, HSA contribution, workers’ compensation, vacation and personal leave, and SCA benefits.

•Prepares weekly and biweekly payrolls and related weekly, monthly, and quarterly reports.

•Processes other payrolls and related weekly, monthly, and quarterly reports as required (i.e., Davis-Bacon).

Accounts Payable

•Ensures that disbursements of company funds are for valid services performed.

•Prepares accounts payable coding vouchers.

•Processes the weekly Accounts Payable check-run and unscheduled check runs.

•Maintains all accounts payable files.

General Accounting

•Prepares various monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports.

•Reviews coding accuracy for assigned accounts. Identifies and reconciles account discrepancies. Conducts audit preparation.

•Assures compliance with the regulatory standards and policies and procedures of accounting.

•May perform incidental tasks related to the position as well as various duties, as assigned, to support the overall objectives/goals of the team.

•Other duties when required.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

•Associates degree in accounting or related field

•Three (3) years of payroll and/or accounting experience. An equivalent combination of relevant education and/or training may be substituted for experience.

•Experience with QuickBooks.

•Experience with Sage Intacct, or other cloud based accounting system.

•Experience with job costing.

•Experience with Government Contracting, Service Contract Act, Davis Bacon, Union CBA’s and job costing beneficial

•Valid Drivers License with acceptable driving record.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

•Bachelors degree or higher in Accounting from an accredited institution.

•Experience in Alaska Native Corporations

REQUIRED SKILLS:

•10-key by touch

•Skill in operating a personal computer and utilizing MS Office; Outlook, Excel, Word and PowerPoint

•Understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

•Strong organizational and project management skills with attention to detail

•Skill in establishing and maintaining effective working relations with co-workers, contractors, and representatives from other local, state and Federal organizations.

•Skill in assessing and prioritizing multiple tasks, projects and demands.

•Skill in addressing sensitive issues and situations and dealing with individuals with a wide array of cultural, political, educational, socio-economic, geographic and linguistic backgrounds

•Knowledge of federal government accounting

•Knowledge of developing indirect rates

•Knowledge of general ledger and journal entries, account reconciliation, account payables and account receivables.

•Knowledge of financial budget account analysis, tracking, and reporting.

•Knowledge of job cost accounting, fixed assets and depreciation, audit preparation, deferred revenue sharing, and allocation funding.

•Knowledge of the regulatory requirements and policies and procedures of accounting.

•Skill in working independently.

•Skill in using analytical and research skills in performance of job duties.

•Skill in performing variance analysis of budgeted accounts.

WORKING ENVIRONMENT:

The majority of work is performed in a professional office setting with a wide variety of people with differing functions, personalities and abilities.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The work is generally sedentary, requiring routine walking, standing, bending and carrying items weighing less than forty pounds. [Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions].

REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION:

It is our practice to provide reasonable accommodations, according to applicable state and federal laws, to all qualified individuals with physical or mental disabilities.

PREFERENCE STATEMENT:

SMNC grants preference to qualified SMNC Shareholders first, and second to qualified shareholders of other Alaska Native corporations that grant a similar preference in all phases of employment and training, which include, but are not limited to hiring, promotion, layoff, transfer, and training.

This job description in no way states or implies that these are the only duties to be performed by the employee(s) incumbent in this position. Employee(s) will be required to follow any other job-related instructions and to perform any other job-related duties requested by any person authorized to give instructions or assignments. (860)(12/23-cnx)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)