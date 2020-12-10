Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Employment

Join a Community That Cares!

The GEO Group is now hiring Security Monitors, Maintenance Techs, Food Service Workers and Case Managers at our Tundra Center! Candidates will have a High school diploma or equivalent, One year general work experience and a valid driver’s license. GEO offers a competitive salary and full benefits package. Multiple shifts available.

To apply, visit www.jobs.geogroup.com Questions? Contact local facility at 907 543 3414

Equal Opportunity Employer (71)(11/25-12/16)

St. Mary’s Native Corporation

JOB TITLE: Project Manager

LOCATION: Anchorage

TYPE OF POSITION: Full-Time, Regular

SCHEDULE: Varies

FLSA STATUS: Exempt

REPORTS TO: COO

SUPERVISES: Construction/related workers

DATE POSTED: 11/23/20

JOB SUMMARY:

The Project Manager (PM) will be responsible for project(s) from beginning to closeout. Needs to be competent in all phases of the project, pre-planning, execution and project close out. The PM will handle multiple projects at once and be responsible for their successful completion. Project types will include competitively bid projects, negotiated projects, federal as well as commercial projects and internal projects in the construction and environmental remediation fields. The PM will assist in business development and attend conferences and meetings to look for ways to build the company.

JOB DUTIES:

• Plan, schedule, or coordinate construction project activities to meet deadlines.

• Prepare and submit budget estimates, progress reports, or cost tracking reports.

• Confer with supervisory personnel, owners, contractors, or design professionals to discuss and resolve matters such as work procedures, complaints, or construction problems.

• Inspect or review projects to monitor compliance with building and safety codes or other regulations.

• Inspect or review projects to monitor compliance with environmental regulations.

• Plan, organize, or direct activities concerned with the construction or maintenance of structures, facilities, or systems.

• Study job specifications to determine appropriate construction methods.

• Investigate damage, accidents, or delays at construction sites to ensure that proper construction procedures are being followed.

• Prepare contracts or negotiate revisions to contractual agreements with architects, consultants, clients, suppliers, or subcontractors.

• Develop or implement quality control programs.

• Develop or implement environmental protection programs.

• Implement new or modified plans in response to delays, bad weather, or construction site emergencies

• Interpret and explain plans and contract terms to representatives of the owner or developer, including administrative staff, workers, or clients.

• Perform, or contract others to perform, pre-building assessments, such as conceptual cost estimating, rough order of magnitude estimating, feasibility, or energy efficiency, environmental, and sustainability assessments.

• Apply for and obtain all necessary permits or licenses.

• Evaluate construction methods and determine cost-effectiveness of plans, using computer models.

• Contract or oversee craft work, such as painting or plumbing.

• Direct and supervise construction or related workers.

• Determine labor requirements for dispatching workers to construction sites .

• Requisition supplies or materials to complete construction projects.

• Must be willing to perform other duties as assigned that may or may not fall within the PM’s field of expertise.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• BA Degree and/or

• 10 years of project management experience with an equivalent certification.

• Valid Driver’s License and insurance that meets the requirements of the company.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Experience working with Alaska Native Corporations.

• Experience with Government Contracting, Service Contract Act, Davis Bacon, Union CBA’s and job costing.

• Must be willing and able to attend Project Management Professional (PMP) training and obtain the certification. (Two years of additional project management work experience may be substituted for this certification)

REQUIRED SKILLS:

• Skill in operating a personal computer and utilizing MS Office; Outlook, Excel, Word and PowerPoint

• Knowledge and proficiency with MS Project or other project management software, and Visio.

• Knowledge of Project management experience to include the use of standard methodologies on complex projects in a construction environment.

• Knowledge of applicable statutes, rules, regulations, ordinances, codes, administrative orders and other operational guidelines and directives.

• Strong managerial and interpersonal skills with the ability to motivate and develop staff.

• Strong organizational and project management skills with attention to detail

• Excellent verbal and written skills.

• Skill in establishing and maintaining effective working relations with co-workers, contractors, and representatives from other local, state and Federal organizations.

• Skill in assessing and prioritizing multiple tasks, projects and demands.

• Skill in addressing sensitive issues and situations and dealing with individuals with wide array of cultural, political, educational, socio-economic, geographic and linguistic backgrounds

• Skill in advising leaders of complex organizational units.

WORKING ENVIRONMENT:

The majority of work is performed in a professional office setting with a wide variety of people with differing functions, personalities and abilities. Travel will be required and may include interstate and out of state trips to remote locations in small aircraft. May be exposed to hazardous working environments with heavy machinery and extreme weather condition.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The work is generally sedentary, requiring routine walking, standing, bending and carrying items weighing up to 50 pounds. [Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions].

REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION:

It is our practice to provide reasonable accommodations, according to applicable state and federal laws, to all qualified individuals with physical or mental disabilities.

PREFERENCE STATEMENT:

SMNC grants preference to qualified SMNC Shareholders first, and second to qualified shareholders of other Alaska Native corporations that grant a similar preference in all phases of employment and training, which include, but are not limited to hiring, promotion, layoff, transfer, and training.

For more information call 907-350-9093 or email [email protected] (800)(12/2-9)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

PUBLIC NOTICE SCHOOL PROPERTY CONVEYANCE

Pursuant to AS 14.08.101(8) and AS 14.08.151(b), the Department of Education & Early Development intends to transfer its ownership of all land and structures, including the Auntie Mary Nicoli Elementary School, located within Lot 3B, Block 5, USS 3093 A and B, in Aniak, Alaska, to the Kuspuk School District.

Public comments on this proposed action must be received by 4p.m. on December 30, 2020, and directed to the Alaska Department of Education & Early Development, Finance & Support Services, Attn: Lori Weed, PO Box 110500, Juneau, AK 99811. Comments or questions can be directed to Lori Weed at (907) 465-2785 or [email protected] (108)(12/2-9)

PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Tanqik Subdivision Agreement Review & Recommendation

Notice is hereby given that on July 13, 2020 the City of Bethel Planning Office received the Tanqik Subdivision Agreement for review and recommendation by the Planning Commission.

The legal description: Tanqik Subdivision creating lots 1-10 Block 1, Tract A-1, A-2; a subdivision of Tract A, Tsikoyak Subdivision Plat #96-18 situated within Section 12, T. 8 N., R. 72W., Seward Merdian, Alaska contain 11.92 acres more or less.

Land Owner: Walter Larson P.O. Box 132 Bethel, Alaska 99559

Applicant: Tumaq Enterprises, LLC; Box 2814 Bethel, Alaska 99559

Purpose: Tanqik Subdivision Agreement review and recommendation by the Planning Commission

City of Bethel Contact: Ted Meyer, Planning Director, City of Bethel

Planning Department. Phone: 907-543-5306, email: [email protected]

Time and Place: Due do the Covid Pandemic we are hosting all our meetings virtually though Zoom. The regular planning commission meeting will begin at 6:30pm on December 10, 2020. The public may participate via Zoom. To join the meeting, follow these instructions:1. Go to the website: https://zoom.us/join User ID: 950 0250 0977. Passcode: 486478 OR 2. teleconference: 1-253-215-878 Participant ID: press # User ID: 950 0250 0977 Passcode: 486478.

A written statement can be sent to the Planning Department via emailing [email protected] or mail to the City of Bethel- Planning Dept Box 1388 Bethel, Alaska 99559. Anonymous letters will not be accepted.

Please submit statements before 5pm on December 8, 2020. (238)(12/9)