Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

FOR SALE: Walk in freezer / cooler. 11’6” x 20’. Assembled, roofed and sided for outdoor operation. Moveable on a trailer. Call for more info: 545-4936. (26)(9/16-cnx)

Found

Found a 17’ flat bottom boat. To claim please provide legal document such as registration. (907)-545-3783. (16)(10/14-11/11)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Employment

St. Mary’s Native Corporation is recruiting for the following positions:

Contracts Administrator – Anchorage office

Hazardous Waste Laborer – Fairbanks

Safety Manager – Oahu, Hawaii

Project Engineer – Oahu, Hawaii

Quality Control Manager – Hilo, Hawaii

Please visit https://www.stmnc.net/careers for more information or email [email protected] (41)(10/14-cnx)

Invitation to Bid

City of Akiak is accepting bids for building jail house in Akiak. Akiak is located in remote rural Alaska and not accessible by road. The City of Akiak received a grant from State of Alaska in the amount $400,000 to build jail house. We have blue print if interested in reviewing, either fax, email or call to City of Akiak at 907-765-7414 or email at [email protected] 907-765-7411. Please turn in your bids by October 31st, 2020. (76)(9/16-10/28)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)