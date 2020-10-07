Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)
FOR SALE
300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)
For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks
Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)
FOR SALE: Walk in freezer / cooler. 11’6” x 20’. Assembled, roofed and sided for outdoor operation. Moveable on a trailer. Call for more info: 545-4936. (26)(9/16-cnx)
For Rent
OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)
Real Estate
For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)
Duplex for Sale: 5805 Tuutangayak St.
2 bdrm. unit & 1 bdrm unit; separate electric meters, water/sewer tanks; each with stacking washer/driers. Price reduced! $360,000. Bonnie Bradbury REMAX Dynamic Properties, 907-545-1944. (31)(9/9-30)
Employment
St. Mary’s Native Corporation is recruiting for the following positions:
•Accounting Technician – Anchorage office
•Contracts Administrator – Anchorage office
•Hazardous Waste Laborer – Fairbanks
•Safety Manager – Oahu, Hawaii
•Project Engineer – Oahu, Hawaii
Please visit https://www.stmnc.net/careers for more information or email [email protected] (39)(9/30-cnx)
Invitation to Bid
City of Akiak is accepting bids for building jail house in Akiak. Akiak is located in remote rural Alaska and not accessible by road. The City of Akiak received a grant from State of Alaska in the amount $400,000 to build jail house. We have blue print if interested in reviewing, either fax, email or call to City of Akiak at 907-765-7414 or email at [email protected] 907-765-7411. Please turn in your bids by October 31st, 2020. (76)(9/16-10/28)
Chevak Traditional Council is currently seeking bids for our Chevak Tribal Courts organizational set up. Contracts or bids can be emailed to [email protected] and any questions regarding this can reach Andrew Boyscout at 907-858-7429. (34)(9/30-10/7)
STATE OF ALASKA
DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)
CENTRAL REGION
INVITATION FOR QUOTES
Project Bid Title: Kipnuk Airport (IIK) Maintenance Re-Bid
Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-024
Estimated Cost: Between $17,000 and $27,000
Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on October 20, 2020
Telephone: (907) 269.0767
TTD: (907) 269.0473
TTY: (800) 770.8973
Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kipnuk Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.
Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(10/7-14)
Public Notice
VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)
Be the first to comment