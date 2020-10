Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

FOR SALE: Walk in freezer / cooler. 11’6” x 20’. Assembled, roofed and sided for outdoor operation. Moveable on a trailer. Call for more info: 545-4936. (26)(9/16-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Duplex for Sale: 5805 Tuutangayak St.

2 bdrm. unit & 1 bdrm unit; separate electric meters, water/sewer tanks; each with stacking washer/driers. Price reduced! $360,000. Bonnie Bradbury REMAX Dynamic Properties, 907-545-1944. (31)(9/9-30)

Employment

St. Mary’s Native Corporation is recruiting for the following positions:

•Accounting Technician – Anchorage office

•Contracts Administrator – Anchorage office

•Hazardous Waste Laborer – Fairbanks

•Safety Manager – Oahu, Hawaii

•Project Engineer – Oahu, Hawaii

Please visit https://www.stmnc.net/careers for more information or email [email protected] (39)(9/30-cnx)

Invitation to Bid

City of Akiak is accepting bids for building jail house in Akiak. Akiak is located in remote rural Alaska and not accessible by road. The City of Akiak received a grant from State of Alaska in the amount $400,000 to build jail house. We have blue print if interested in reviewing, either fax, email or call to City of Akiak at 907-765-7414 or email at [email protected] 907-765-7411. Please turn in your bids by October 31st, 2020. (76)(9/16-10/28)

Chevak Traditional Council is currently seeking bids for our Chevak Tribal Courts organizational set up. Contracts or bids can be emailed to [email protected] and any questions regarding this can reach Andrew Boyscout at 907-858-7429. (34)(9/30-10/7)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Kipnuk Airport (IIK) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-024

Estimated Cost: Between $17,000 and $27,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on October 20, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kipnuk Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(10/7-14)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)