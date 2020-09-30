Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

FOR SALE: Walk in freezer / cooler. 11’6” x 20’. Assembled, roofed and sided for outdoor operation. Moveable on a trailer. Call for more info: 545-4936. (26)(9/16-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Duplex for Sale: 5805 Tuutangayak St.

2 bdrm. unit & 1 bdrm unit; separate electric meters, water/sewer tanks; each with stacking washer/driers. Price reduced! $360,000. Bonnie Bradbury REMAX Dynamic Properties, 907-545-1944. (31)(9/9-30)

Employment

St. Mary’s Native Corporation is recruiting for the following positions:

•Accounting Technician – Anchorage office

•Contracts Administrator – Anchorage office

•Hazardous Waste Laborer – Fairbanks

•Safety Manager – Oahu, Hawaii

•Project Engineer – Oahu, Hawaii

Please visit https://www.stmnc.net/careers for more information or email [email protected] (39)(9/30-cnx)

Invitation to Bid

City of Akiak is accepting bids for building jail house in Akiak. Akiak is located in remote rural Alaska and not accessible by road. The City of Akiak received a grant from State of Alaska in the amount $400,000 to build jail house. We have blue print if interested in reviewing, either fax, email or call to City of Akiak at 907-765-7414 or email at [email protected] 907-765-7411. Please turn in your bids by October 31st, 2020. (76)(9/16-10/28)

Chevak Traditional Council is currently seeking bids for our Chevak Tribal Courts organizational set up. Contracts or bids can be emailed to [email protected] and any questions regarding this can reach Andrew Boyscout at 907-858-7429. (34)(9/30-10/7)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Notice is hereby given that on August 28, 2020 the City of Bethel Planning Office received an application for a Conditional Use Permit for the relocation of the Bethel Winter House Homeless Shelter to the old Senior Center site located at 127 Atsaq Street. The legal description is Plat # 2014-14 Block 2 Tract H-1

Land Owner: City of Bethel Box 1388 Bethel, Alaska 99559 phone: 907-543-2047

Applicant: Bethel Winter House Box 1969 Bethel, Alaska 99559 phone: 907-543-3875

Purpose: To relocate the Winter House Homeless Shelter to 127 Atsaq Street previously known as the Senior Center.

City of Bethel Contact: Ted Meyer, City Planner phone 907-543-5306 or email: [email protected]

Time and Place: A special meeting of the City of Bethel Planning Commission, 6:30 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 via Zoom. We are now hosting our public meetings though Zoom. To join the meeting, follow these instructions: Go to the website: https://zoom.us/join User ID: 488 845 6188 Passcode: 13871 or by calling 253-215-8782 User ID: 488 845 6188 Passcode: 13871

You can also send your comments to [email protected] or mail to City of Bethel, Planning Department Box 1388 Bethel, Alaska 99559 by Thursday October 1, 2020. (201)(9/23-30)