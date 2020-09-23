Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

FOR SALE: Walk in freezer / cooler. 11’6” x 20’. Assembled, roofed and sided for outdoor operation. Moveable on a trailer. Call for more info: 545-4936. (26)(9/16-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Duplex for Sale: 5805 Tuutangayak St.

2 bdrm. unit & 1 bdrm unit; separate electric meters, water/sewer tanks; each with stacking washer/driers. Price reduced! $360,000. Bonnie Bradbury REMAX Dynamic Properties, 907-545-1944. (31)(9/9-30)

Employment

Kuskokwim Fisheries Partner Biologist

Job Opening: Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) is currently accepting applications for a Kuskokwim Fisheries Partner Biologist.

Job Summary: This is not a typical fisheries biologist position. It combines standard research and monitoring with capacity building in pursuit of ensuring sustainability for Alaska Natives’ subsistence way of life. This involves incorporating fisheries management and research with educational efforts in partnership with Tribal, State and Federal management entities; supervising field technicians or college interns; and working with people, schools and communities regarding fisheries programs. It is a unique opportunity to use creative biology, education and communication skills to build on the existing ONC Fisheries Program that has received strong recognition and support over several years. This is a full time multi-year position funded on an annual basis through a cooperative agreement with the Federal Office of Subsistence Management.

Qualifications: Candidates must have the ability to work with people of all ages from small communities in a remote rural environment; clearly show dedication to ensuring sustainability of subsistence fisheries and an understanding of, or demonstrated ability to work with, local Alaska Native cultures. Candidates must have a solid understanding of fisheries and ecological principles; a B.S. or B.A. degree from an accredited college with a major in fisheries or a related field in contemporary anthropology. Additional studies or familiarity with human dimensions and resource management issues in rural Alaska is preferred. Experience working with Tribal organizations is highly desired along with knowledge of Alaska’s subsistence management concerns; grant writing, budget management, and program development skills. Preferred candidates should also have three years of relevant professional work experience (M.S. Degree substitutes for 2 years’ experience); possess good field/outdoor skills; excellent verbal and written communication skills; and be willing to travel to Kuskokwim area villages and regional or statewide meetings. While this position involves working with many diverse groups and agencies, it also requires a great degree of vision, initiative and ability to work independently without direct daily or detailed supervision in order to achieve established program goals.

Salary: $50-65,000 DOE with full-time benefits.

Closing Date: Friday, September 25th or until filled.

To Apply: Send a cover letter and resume/CV to [email protected], fax to (907)543-2639, or mail to arrive by closing date to: P.O. Box 927, Bethel, AK 99559

For more detailed information please contact Janessa Esquible-Hussion, ONC Natural Resource Director Ph: (907) 543-2608 or e-mail [email protected] (392)(9/2-23)

ONC Job Announcement

Department: Administration

Job Title: Data Entry Technician (CARES Program)

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Employment: Full-Time (7.5 hrs. a day, Monday – Friday)

Salary Range: DOE

Supervisor: Emergency Management Specialist

Job Summary:

The Data Entry Technician (CARES Program) will assist ONC Tribal members who have applied for the ONC CARES Act assistance.

Duties/Responsibilities:

•Receipt, collation, and analysis of incoming CARES Act applications

•Work collaboratively with multiple ONC departments

•Ensure effective delivery of incoming CARES Act applications

•Ensure timely delivery of incoming CARES Act applications

•Assure proper retention of application records for a five-year period while subject to audit

Required Skills/Abilities:

•Strong Organizational skills

•Detail-oriented and thorough.

•Great Communication skills a must

•Strong Microsoft Excel skills a must

•Experienced in Google Sheets for record keeping

•Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment

Education and Experience:

•High school diploma or equivalent required.

ONC is an equal opportunity employer. Within the concept of Native Preference, all applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin or other non-merit factor. (170)(9/9-30)

ONC Job Title: Part-Time Tribal Court Clerk

Reports to: Tribal Administrator

General Description: Manages all requests for tribal court, including petitions, scheduling, and maintaining files.

Responsibilities:

•Processing all incoming petitions

•Scheduling all court hearings and maintaining log of court activities

•Assists with court proceedings, including recordings

•Prepares, organizes and maintains files for all cases

•Prepares all notices and delivers or certified mails to parties

•Prepares documents for tribal adoptions

•Prepares court orders if so directed by the justice

•Provides assistance to petitioners with proper forms, codes

•Responds to mail and telephone inquiries re tribal court

•Maintains data base and provides information to tribal council and ONC administrators

Qualifications:

•Demonstrate minimum of two years of successful experience working with people.

•Willingness to complete additional training.

•Administrative experience.

•Ability to carry out job responsibilities as listed.

•Strong communication skills, both oral and written.

•High school diploma or equivalent.

•Intermediate level computer skills.

•Willing to submit criminal background check.

•Understands and follows confidentiality regulations

Status: Part-time, non-exempt

Open until filled. Pick up an application at ONC office or Bethel Job Center. Call 543-0505 for more information.

ONC is an equal opportunity employer. Within the concept of Native preference, all applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin or other non-merit factor. (213)(9/9-30)

ONC Job Title: Indian Child Welfare Advocate

Reports to: Social Service Director

GENERAL DESCRIPTION: Serve as the Orutsararmiut Native Council’s representative in the community to carry out the intentions of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) by providing services to prevent the break up of Native families of the ONC Tribe, to assist in reunification of families which have already experienced breakup, and to act as a liaison to represent the interests of the Tribal Council in court proceedings involving Child In Need Of Aid (CINA) cases.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Understand the Indian Child Welfare Act and become a liaison between ONC, other service providers and families who are enrolled with the ONC Tribe.

2. Work with the Tribal Justice Committee to staff cases.

3. Act as a “Mandated Reporter” of child abuse and neglect as specified in Alaska Statutes 47.17

4. Staff all referrals with referring agency, family and ONC Social Service Master Social Worker and/or Director.

5. Do Intake with family and complete an assessment in order to determine treatment goals and do referrals for services.

6. Conduct monthly home visits with families to provide support and monitoring for families.

7. Work closely with families to insure that they succeed in meeting their case plan goals.

8. Recruit native foster/adoptive homes.

9. Become a recipient of all CINA notices. Prepare court documents for legal intervention, and prepare reports to the court.

10. Be available for all court hearings and attend all case management meetings with DFYS.

11. Maintain case files on all at risk families and CINA cases with up to date notes of all contacts regarding the case.

12. Provide reports to the Council at meetings as requested. Provide written quarterly reports to Supervisor.

13. Do Traditional Adoptions.

14. Do ICWA Presentations.

15. Respond to calls and all incoming mail in cases. Immediately file all documents in client files.

16. Provide one on one services to keep families intact and to prevent unnecessary removal of children once returned home.

17. Perform other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

•Demonstrate successful experience working with the general public in a positive and attentive manner.

•High School Diploma or equivalent.

•Basic knowledge of computer programs.

•An intimate knowledge of the Yupik culture and lifestyle. Fluency in the Yupik language preferred.

•Knowledge of case management services to a clientele consisting of family members of all ages.

•Ability to successfully carry out duties described above and be willing to complete training.

•Experience in working with families, children, and community social services programs.

•Must have excellent oral and writing skills.

•Be willing to undergo criminal background check.

Full-time (37.5 hours per week).

ONC is an equal opportunity employer. Within the concept of Native Preference, all applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin or other non-merit factor.

SALARY: DOE

Open until filled. (471)(9/9-30)

ONC Job Announcement

Department: Administration

Job Title: Budget Analyst

FLSA Status: Exempt

Employment: Temporary until December 30, 2020

Salary Range: Negotiable DOE

Supervisor: Chief Accountant

Job Summary:

The Budget Analyst is responsible for assisting the Chief Accountant with fiscal management of CARES Act funding, assuring proper documentation for all expenditures is prepared and maintained under CARES Act and US Treasury requirements.

Duties/Responsibilities:

•Provide high level support to the Chief Accountant, Executive Director and Department Heads in developing and managing organization budgets from all sources.

•Assists the Chief Accountant in preparation of monthly financial reports to Executive Director for Council and Finance Committee review.

•Prepares financial component of all grant reports.

•Develops budgets for grant applications.

•Reviews Purchase Orders and Check Requests prior to approval by Executive Director for correct budget information and funds availability;

•Recommends program budget adjustments as needed.

Required Skills/Abilities:

•Incumbent should have an increase of responsibility regarding positions in finance, corporate finance, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and grants management and reporting.

•Yup’ik speaker preferred.

Education and Experience:

•Bachelors of Business Administration preferred.

Orutsararmiut Native Council

117 Alex Hately

Box 927, Bethel, AK 99559

(907) 543-2608 PHONE; (907) 543-2639 FAX

ONC is an equal opportunity employer. Within the concept of Native Preference, all applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin or other non-merit factor. (220)(9/9-30)

Orutsararmiut Traditional Native Council

Box 976, Bethel, Alaska 99559

Phone (907)543-2608 Fax (907)543-2639

Job Description

Department: Natural Resources

Job Title: Environmental Assistant Technician

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Employment: Part-Time (up to 6 hrs/day, Monday – Friday)

Salary Range: $18.00+ Negotiable DOE

Supervisor: Environmental Program Coordinator

General Description: The Environmental Assistant Technician works under the supervision of the Environmental Program Coordinator through the Indian General Assistance Program (IGAP). He/she will assist the Environmental Program Coordinator in preparing federal grant proposals and submitting required reports when necessary. He/she will work collaboratively with the Environmental Coordinator and Brownfield Coordinator in efforts to implement environmental activities and assignments as addressed in the IGAP Work Plans, conduct outreach based on environmental education and awareness practices according to the IGAP Work Plans. He/she will receive training region-wide and nationwide and any trainings pertaining to the IGAP Program. He/she will compile environmental data; build administrative capacity & resource development through the environmental network while representing OTNC tribal interests.

Duties & Responsibilities:

• Research activities will remain continuous throughout each grant period.

• Create environmental plan, conduct environmental assessments, and work well with related tribal organizations, local organizations, and governmental entities and outside resources based on environmental issues.

• Pursue additional funding opportunities to further the development of the OTNC Environmental Program.

• Collaboratively build and enhance the OTNC Environmental Program in accordance with the identified needs and priorities as established by environmental assessments and constituency concerns prioritizing the protection of human & environmental health for our tribal community.

• Implement educational outreach towards tribal members on air and water quality monitoring projects to obtain baseline data information systems for the community of Bethel through IGAP programs.

• Develop Effective Partnerships while implementing public engagement activities involving elders and youth participants demonstrating practices on recycling, pollution awareness, and collecting Traditional Ecological Knowledge.

• He/she may send reports to EPA monthly/quarterly/annually,

• Attend HAZWOPER trainings, Backhaul & Freon Removal trainings, and others relating to the environmental program/IGAP Work Plan.

• Other program duties as assigned by the Environmental Program Coordinator.

Qualifications:

• Demonstrates successful experience working with the general public in a positive, attentive manner, and compatible to the level of respect required by OTNC staff.

• Demonstrate a successful working relationship with other staff employees in capacity building

• High School Graduate or equivalent

• Comfortable with computer, experience with Microsoft word, excel, internet and e-mail system.

• Strong organizational and communication skills.

• Must have driver’s license.

• Yup’ik speaking person preferred but not mandatory.

• Familiar and comfortable with the native community of Bethel.

• Intimate knowledge of Yup’ik culture and lifestyle

• Willingness to complete additional training. Traveling is required.

• Self-motivated individual able to carry out program activities and represent agency interests without direct or daily supervision.

ONC is an equal opportunity employer. Within the concept of Native Preference, all applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin or other non-merit factor. (471)(9/16-10/7)

Orutsararmiut Traditional Native Council

Box 976, Bethel, Alaska 99559

Phone (907) 543-2608 Fax (907) 543-2639

Job Announcement

Department: Natural Resources

Job Title: NALEMP Project Manager

Employment: Part-Time (6hrs/day)

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Salary Range: $24+ Negotiable DOE

Supervisor: Environmental Program Coordinator

Summary:

The Native American Lands Environmental Mitigation Program (NALEMP) Project Manager is responsible for managing oversite initiatives of the NALEMP Program, serving as a Tribal Liaison for ONC. He/she works under the supervision of the Environmental Program Coordinator. As the Project Manager, he/she shall collaboratively work through Government-to-Government consultation with the U.S. Department of Defense to help address environmental impacts on Indian lands and Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA)-conveyed properties from former DoD activities and facilities. Impacts of NALEMP help include: hazardous materials, munitions debris, unsafe buildings or structures, lead-based paint or asbestos, abandoned equipment, and others.

Duties and Responsibilities: The Project Manager shall practice oversight of a comprehensive NALEMP program to enhance quality of life for ONC’s tribal members. Attend HAZWOPER training, and other trainings relating to the NALEMP Program. He/she may submit reports on the NAMSEI website quarterly, as well as monthly reports to the Environmental Coordinator. Other program duties as assigned by the Natural Resources Director and Environmental Coordinator. Willingness to complete additional training. Traveling is required. Self-motivated individual with ability to carry out program activities and represent agency interests without direct or daily supervision. High School Graduate or equivalent. Comfortable with computer use, experience with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), internet and e-mail system. Strong organizational and communication skills are needed. Must have driver’s license.

Qualifications:

High School Graduate or Equivalent. Must have knowledge or experience in conducting environmental survey assessments, must have experience with grant writing, must have demonstrated a successful working relationship with other staff employees in capacity building, must have experience working with the general public in a positive, attentive manner. Must have strong organizational and communication skills, understand policy development and procedures of state and federal environmental programs, ability to work well with related tribal organizations and other governmental entities based on environmental issues. Self-motivated individual able to carry out program initiatives and represent tribal organization’s interests without direct or daily supervision. Must have good computer and data compilation skills. Must have a valid driver’s license and be willing/able to travel when necessary.

ONC is an equal opportunity employer. Within the concept of Native Preference, all applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin or other non-merit factor.

To view full job description, please request from Janelle Carl, Environmental Program Coordinator, [email protected] or contact at number provided above. (430)(9/16-10/7)

Invitation to Bid

City of Akiak is accepting bids for building jail house in Akiak. Akiak is located in remote rural Alaska and not accessible by road. The City of Akiak received a grant from State of Alaska in the amount $400,000 to build jail house. We have blue print if interested in reviewing, either fax, email or call to City of Akiak at 907-765-7414 or email at [email protected] 907-765-7411. Please turn in your bids by October 31st, 2020. (76)(9/16-10/28)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

ONC Public Disclosure Notice

The Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be submitting its 2021 Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) Indian Housing Plan (IHP) on or about October 7th, 2020. A Draft copy of the plan is available at the ONC Offices, located at 117 Alex Hately Drive. Comment period deadline is October 2nd, 2020.

If any ONC tribal member, official or other member of the public has comments or questions, they may be directed to Calvin Cockroft, ONC Tribal Housing Administrator, 543-2608. (85)(9/2-23)

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Notice is hereby given that on August 28, 2020 the City of Bethel Planning Office received an application for a Conditional Use Permit for the relocation of the Bethel Winter House Homeless Shelter to the old Senior Center site located at 127 Atsaq Street. The legal description is Plat # 2014-14 Block 2 Tract H-1

Land Owner: City of Bethel Box 1388 Bethel, Alaska 99559 phone: 907-543-2047

Applicant: Bethel Winter House Box 1969 Bethel, Alaska 99559 phone: 907-543-3875

Purpose: To relocate the Winter House Homeless Shelter to 127 Atsaq Street previously known as the Senior Center.

City of Bethel Contact: Ted Meyer, City Planner phone 907-543-5306 or email: [email protected]

Time and Place: A special meeting of the City of Bethel Planning Commission, 6:30 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 via Zoom. We are now hosting our public meetings though Zoom. To join the meeting, follow these instructions: Go to the website: https://zoom.us/join User ID: 488 845 6188 Passcode: 13871 or by calling 253-215-8782 User ID: 488 845 6188 Passcode: 13871

You can also send your comments to [email protected] or mail to City of Bethel, Planning Department Box 1388 Bethel, Alaska 99559 by Thursday October 1, 2020. (201)(9/23-30)