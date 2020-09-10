Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Duplex for Sale: 5805 Tuutangayak St.

2 bdrm. unit & 1 bdrm unit; separate electric meters, water/sewer tanks; each with stacking washer/driers. Price reduced! $360,000. Bonnie Bradbury REMAX Dynamic Properties, 907-545-1944. (31)(9/9-30)

Employment

City Manager

Deadline: Open until filled

Position Objectives:

CLASSIFICATION AND SALARY:

$125,000 – $142,055

** This is an interim vacancy opportunity that will be filled by the respective candidate on a temporary basis until a permanent candidate is selected**

JOB SUMMARY:

The City Manager is the Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Bethel, population 6,200, and is appointed by and reports to the City Council. The City Manager performs all duties and assumes all responsibilities required by Alaska Statues and the Bethel Municipal Code. The position is responsible for various operational areas including police, fire, public works, a water and sewer utility, port, human resources and planning and zoning. The City of Bethel is located on the Kuskokwim River, 480 miles from Alaska’s road system.

Duties and Responsibilities:

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND DUTIES

•Direct the development and implementation of the City’s goals, objectives, and priorities.

•Oversee the development and administration of the City budget; approve the forecast of funds needed for staffing, equipment, materials and supplies; approve expenditures and implement budgetary adjustments as appropriate and necessary; advise Council of financial conditions, program progress, and current and future needs of the City.

•Serve as Public Information Officer for the City, represent the City to outside agencies; coordinate City activities with those of other communities, outside agencies and organizations.

•Perform all duties as may be prescribed by City Council action; responsible for the preparation of plans and specifications for work that the City Council direct.

•Assess ongoing operational needs and determine best organizational structure to meet the City’s goals and objectives.

•Plan, direct, and coordinate the work plan for the City; assign projects and programmatic areas of responsibility; review and evaluate work methods and procedures.

•Direct and supervise the administration of all departments, offices and agencies of the City.

•Serve as City Council’s chief advisor, providing complete and objective information, and carrying out Council policies.

•Serve as the Personnel Director with oversight over city personnel programs, working with department heads to respond to personnel concerns and issues as appropriate.

•Ensure that all Federal, State laws and Bethel Municipal Code are understood, enforced and faithfully executed.

•Provide staff support services for City Council as required.

DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS:

•Resourcefulness, flexibility and adaptability, in a small community setting in rural Alaska.

•Ability to work with local and regional native tribes, agencies and corporations.

•Understanding of ANCSA land laws and its relationship to City operations.

•Ability to make executive decisions and exercise sound business judgment in the best interest of the City.

•Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with the City Council, officials, other governmental and regulatory officials, staff, private and community organizations, developers, contractors, business leaders, employees, and the general public.

•Ability to analyze complex administrative problems, facts, programs, trends, costs and makes sound recommendations and comprehensive reports in oral and written forms.

•Extensive knowledge of federal, state, laws and the ability to enforce those as well as city rules and regulations.

•Ability to evaluate management practices and adopt responsive course of action.

•Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing, and to present written and verbal information with clarity and logic.

•Considerable knowledge of governmental budgetary processes and methods of financial administration.

•Considerable knowledge of practices and techniques of municipal management or ability to apply known management practice to a municipal setting.

•Ability to maintain the confidentiality of all activities and management.

Minimum Requirements:

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

•1 year of responsible experience in the supervision or management of a multi-faceted program.

(There is NO specialized or advanced educational requirement for this position at this time)

More Information:

Submit cover letter of interest, completed and signed original City application form available at www.cityofbethel.org, resume, and three professional references to: James Harris, Director Human Resources, 300 State Highway, P.O. Box 1388, Bethel, AK 99559, email [email protected], phone 907-543-1371. All emailed applications must be followed up with a mailing of the signed original application. (649)(9/2-16)

Kuskokwim Fisheries Partner Biologist

Job Opening: Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) is currently accepting applications for a Kuskokwim Fisheries Partner Biologist.

Job Summary: This is not a typical fisheries biologist position. It combines standard research and monitoring with capacity building in pursuit of ensuring sustainability for Alaska Natives’ subsistence way of life. This involves incorporating fisheries management and research with educational efforts in partnership with Tribal, State and Federal management entities; supervising field technicians or college interns; and working with people, schools and communities regarding fisheries programs. It is a unique opportunity to use creative biology, education and communication skills to build on the existing ONC Fisheries Program that has received strong recognition and support over several years. This is a full time multi-year position funded on an annual basis through a cooperative agreement with the Federal Office of Subsistence Management.

Qualifications: Candidates must have the ability to work with people of all ages from small communities in a remote rural environment; clearly show dedication to ensuring sustainability of subsistence fisheries and an understanding of, or demonstrated ability to work with, local Alaska Native cultures. Candidates must have a solid understanding of fisheries and ecological principles; a B.S. or B.A. degree from an accredited college with a major in fisheries or a related field in contemporary anthropology. Additional studies or familiarity with human dimensions and resource management issues in rural Alaska is preferred. Experience working with Tribal organizations is highly desired along with knowledge of Alaska’s subsistence management concerns; grant writing, budget management, and program development skills. Preferred candidates should also have three years of relevant professional work experience (M.S. Degree substitutes for 2 years’ experience); possess good field/outdoor skills; excellent verbal and written communication skills; and be willing to travel to Kuskokwim area villages and regional or statewide meetings. While this position involves working with many diverse groups and agencies, it also requires a great degree of vision, initiative and ability to work independently without direct daily or detailed supervision in order to achieve established program goals.

Salary: $50-65,000 DOE with full-time benefits.

Closing Date: Friday, September 25th or until filled.

To Apply: Send a cover letter and resume/CV to [email protected]l.org, fax to (907)543-2639, or mail to arrive by closing date to: P.O. Box 927, Bethel, AK 99559

For more detailed information please contact Janessa Esquible-Hussion, ONC Natural Resource Director Ph: (907) 543-2608 or e-mail [email protected] (392)(9/2-23)

ONC Job Announcement

Department: Administration

Job Title: Data Entry Technician (CARES Program)

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Employment: Full-Time (7.5 hrs a day, Monday – Friday)

Salary Range: DOE

Supervisor: Emergency Management Specialist

Job Summary:

The Data Entry Technician (CARES Program) will assist ONC Tribal members who have applied for the ONC CARES Act assistance.

Duties/Responsibilities:

•Receipt, collation, and analysis of incoming CARES Act applications

•Work collaboratively with multiple ONC departments

•Ensure effective delivery of incoming CARES Act applications

•Ensure timely delivery of incoming CARES Act applications

•Assure proper retention of application records for a five-year period while subject to audit

Required Skills/Abilities:

•Strong Organizational skills

•Detail-oriented and thorough.

•Great Communication skills a must

•Strong Microsoft Excel skills a must

•Experienced in Google Sheets for record keeping

•Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment

Education and Experience:

•High school diploma or equivalent required.

ONC is an equal opportunity employer. Within the concept of Native Preference, all applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin or other non-merit factor. (170)(9/9-30)

ONC Job Title: Part-Time Tribal Court Clerk

Reports to: Tribal Administrator

General Description: Manages all requests for tribal court, including petitions, scheduling, and maintaining files.

Responsibilities:

•Processing all incoming petitions

•Scheduling all court hearings and maintaining log of court activities

•Assists with court proceedings, including recordings

•Prepares, organizes and maintains files for all cases

•Prepares all notices and delivers or certified mails to parties

•Prepares documents for tribal adoptions

•Prepares court orders if so directed by the justice

•Provides assistance to petitioners with proper forms, codes

•Responds to mail and telephone inquiries re tribal court

•Maintains data base and provides information to tribal council and ONC administrators

Qualifications:

•Demonstrate minimum of two years of successful experience working with people.

•Willingness to complete additional training.

•Administrative experience.

•Ability to carry out job responsibilities as listed.

•Strong communication skills, both oral and written.

•High school diploma or equivalent.

•Intermediate level computer skills.

•Willing to submit criminal background check.

•Understands and follows confidentiality regulations

Status: Part-time, non-exempt

Open until filled. Pick up an application at ONC office or Bethel Job Center. Call 543-0505 for more information.

ONC is an equal opportunity employer. Within the concept of Native preference, all applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin or other non-merit factor. (213)(9/9-30)

ONC Job Title: Indian Child Welfare Advocate

Reports to: Social Service Director

GENERAL DESCRIPTION: Serve as the Orutsararmiut Native Council’s representative in the community to carry out the intentions of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) by providing services to prevent the break up of Native families of the ONC Tribe, to assist in reunification of families which have already experienced breakup, and to act as a liaison to represent the interests of the Tribal Council in court proceedings involving Child In Need Of Aid (CINA) cases.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Understand the Indian Child Welfare Act and become a liaison between ONC, other service providers and families who are enrolled with the ONC Tribe.

2. Work with the Tribal Justice Committee to staff cases.

3. Act as a “Mandated Reporter” of child abuse and neglect as specified in Alaska Statutes 47.17

4. Staff all referrals with referring agency, family and ONC Social Service Master Social Worker and/or Director.

5. Do Intake with family and complete an assessment in order to determine treatment goals and do referrals for services.

6. Conduct monthly home visits with families to provide support and monitoring for families.

7. Work closely with families to insure that they succeed in meeting their case plan goals.

8. Recruit native foster/adoptive homes.

9. Become a recipient of all CINA notices. Prepare court documents for legal intervention, and prepare reports to the court.

10. Be available for all court hearings and attend all case management meetings with DFYS.

11. Maintain case files on all at risk families and CINA cases with up to date notes of all contacts regarding the case.

12. Provide reports to the Council at meetings as requested. Provide written quarterly reports to Supervisor.

13. Do Traditional Adoptions.

14. Do ICWA Presentations.

15. Respond to calls and all incoming mail in cases. Immediately file all documents in client files.

16. Provide one on one services to keep families intact and to prevent unnecessary removal of children once returned home.

17. Perform other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

•Demonstrate successful experience working with the general public in a positive and attentive manner.

•High School Diploma or equivalent.

•Basic knowledge of computer programs.

•An intimate knowledge of the Yupik culture and lifestyle. Fluency in the Yupik language preferred.

•Knowledge of case management services to a clientele consisting of family members of all ages.

•Ability to successfully carry out duties described above and be willing to complete training.

•Experience in working with families, children, and community social services programs.

•Must have excellent oral and writing skills.

•Be willing to undergo criminal background check.

Full-time (37.5 hours per week).

ONC is an equal opportunity employer. Within the concept of Native Preference, all applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin or other non-merit factor.

SALARY: DOE

Open until filled. (471)(9/9-30)

ONC Job Announcement

Department: Administration

Job Title: Budget Analyst

FLSA Status: Exempt

Employment: Temporary until December 30, 2020

Salary Range: Negotiable DOE

Supervisor: Chief Accountant

Job Summary:

The Budget Analyst is responsible for assisting the Chief Accountant with fiscal management of CARES Act funding, assuring proper documentation for all expenditures is prepared and maintained under CARES Act and US Treasury requirements.

Duties/Responsibilities:

•Provide high level support to the Chief Accountant, Executive Director and Department Heads in developing and managing organization budgets from all sources.

•Assists the Chief Accountant in preparation of monthly financial reports to Executive Director for Council and Finance Committee review.

•Prepares financial component of all grant reports.

•Develops budgets for grant applications.

•Reviews Purchase Orders and Check Requests prior to approval by Executive Director for correct budget information and funds availability;

•Recommends program budget adjustments as needed.

Required Skills/Abilities:

•Incumbent should have an increase of responsibility regarding positions in finance, corporate finance, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and grants management and reporting.

•Yup’ik speaker preferred.

Education and Experience:

•Bachelors of Business Administration preferred.

Orutsararmiut Native Council

117 Alex Hately

Box 927, Bethel, AK 99559

(907)543-2608 PHONE; (907)543-2639 FAX

ONC is an equal opportunity employer. Within the concept of Native Preference, all applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin or other non-merit factor. (220)(9/9-30)

Request for Proposals

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority (AVCP RHA) is accepting written proposals for Janitorial Services for the AVCP RHA Office/Headquarters and Administrative Office located in Bethel, Alaska.

AVCP RHA will receive sealed proposals in duplicate. The proposal as described herein must be submitted no later than Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM, Alaska Standard Time, at the office of AVCP RHA, 411 Ptarmigan Street, P.O. Box 767, Bethel, AK 99559.

For a copy of the RFP contact Bosco Hooper, Facilities & Modernization Director at (907) 543-3121. (93)(9/2-9)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

ONC Public Disclosure Notice

The Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be submitting its 2021 Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) Indian Housing Plan (IHP) on or about October 7th, 2020. A Draft copy of the plan is available at the ONC Offices, located at 117 Alex Hately Drive. Comment period deadline is October 2nd, 2020.

If any ONC tribal member, official or other member of the public has comments or questions, they may be directed to Calvin Cockroft, ONC Tribal Housing Administrator, 543-2608. (85)(9/2-23)