Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Employment

KYUK is seeking a News Reporter to cover Alaska’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. We’re looking for a curious, enterprising reporter who’s excited to live in this unique region and dig deep into its stories. Travel in small planes and river boats will be required.

The News Reporter will be responsible for producing multiple news stories per week, hosting newscasts and special programs, and uploading content to the station’s website and social media. Alaska reporting experience and Yup’ik proficiency is preferred but not required.

Send cover letter, resume, three references, and three work samples that you reported and produced yourself to KYUK News Director Anna Rose MacArthur at [email protected] If you do not have reporting samples, please send three writing samples.

The position is open until filled. Applications will begin being reviewed August 23, 2020. (132)(8/5-19)

City of Bethel seeks Accounting Specialist I. Duties include use of accounting program to process payments for utility billing and sales taxes. Customer service skills, use of Microsoft Office suite required. One year accounting/billing experience. Pay 46K-52K DOE. For full job description, email [email protected] See how to apply at www.cityofbethel.org > Government > Employment. (54)(8/12)

City of Bethel seeks Assistant Finance Director. Duties: Oversees utility billing, sales tax collections/reports, payroll, accounts payable/receivable. Knowledge of accounting, budgets, audits. Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, business. Pay DOE. For full job description, email [email protected] See how to apply at www.cityofbethel.org > Government > Employment. (46)(8/12)

JOB ADVERTISEMENT

JOB DESCRIPTION: FINANCE MANAGER

PRIMARY WORK PLACE: Bristol Bay Housing Authority Office Building (Dillingham, Alaska)

SUPERVISED BY: CFO

SUPERVISES: A/P Technician, Payroll/Purchasing Technician, Receptionist

SALARY: D.O.E. (Housing assistance may be provided, if needed)

SUMMARY OF FUNCTIONS:

Responsible to the CFO for all day-to-day financial matters related to achieving authority wide financial objectives; using policies, programs and practices that ensure the housing authority of continuously sound financial structure. Assists in the control of cash and maintains the integrity of funds, financial records and other documents. Oversees all accounting department activities through supervision of staff. Provides advice on all financial matters to the Executive Director.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

College degree in accounting; combination of education and experience may be substituted for education requirements; minimum of one year experience in similar position. Experience with Accufund Accounting software is desired.

This position also offers Health, Dental, Vision, Short-term Disability & Life Insurance benefits paid for by Bristol Bay Housing Authority.

Position is open until filled.

Indian preference in hiring under PL 93-638.

For more information or to submit an application, please contact Eileen Savo @ 907-842-6511 and/or via e-mail at [email protected] (188)(8/12)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF ALASKA AT BETHEL, ALASKA

In the Matter of the Estate of:

Elias Venes, Deceased

Date of Birth: 4-22-28

CASE NO. 4BE-20-94 ES

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

You are notified that the court appointed Elizabeth Hoffman and Ruth Garrison as personal representatives of this estate. All persons having claims against the person who died are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to Elizabeth Hoffman, P.O. Box 1442, Bethel, Alaska 99559 or Ruth Garrison, P.O. Box 1753, Bethel, Alaska 99559 who are personal representatives of the Estate of Elias Venes or filed with the court.

DATED this 30th day of July, 2020 at Bethel, Alaska.

Elizabeth Hoffman and Ruth Garrison

Personal Representatives (140)(8/5-19)