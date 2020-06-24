For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 years ago: 1 25 hp Evinrude Tiller 80s model; 1 40 hp Johnson Remote 97 model; 1 6 hp Tiller 80s model.

Parts: 1 50 hp Parts give away 97 model

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

15 horse Johnson long shaft $1000.00. 90 Four Stroke Lower Unit $600 or $800 with motor, with water pump. One Lower Unit without water pump $500. Motor needs work. 907-545-4580. (30)(6/24-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Employment

Yupiit of Andreafski Tribal Council is seeking a Construction Manager to help plan and carry out its directives for Phase 4 of our Transit Facility Project, Mechanical/Electrical Installation, plan and construct/install the ramps for the garage door and man door entries to our building. If you have questions about this, call Morris Alstrom at the cell number or email at the above address. Get an application at Yupiit of Andreafski and email to above address, along with your resume by June 29, 2020 at 4 p.m. (86)(6/17-24)

The Department of Corrections, Division of Institutions, is currently hiring a Maintenance Generalist Journey located in Bethel, Alaska.

Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Facility

What you will be doing:

Under the general direction of the Assistant Correctional Superintendent, this position is responsible for efficiently, and in a safe and cost effective manner, maintaining all the buildings, facilities, equipment and grounds of the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center (YKCC). The position directs contractors and leads inmate work crews by explaining, training, organizing, and evaluating work.

Our Organization, mission and culture:

The position ensures a safe work environment by a daily inspection of the entire building facility, physical plant, the work area, and both inside and out. Anticipates and plans for regular maintenance by ordering needed material ahead of time, following the State of Alaska Procurement Code and Department of Corrections Purchasing Regulations, and preventive maintenance. Performs skilled work in surface preparation, finishing and painting of interior and exterior surfaces, maintenance and installation of doors/frames, windows/frames, floor coverings and ceiling systems and their associated components, repair, maintenance and installation of security fences, gates, (both electrical and manually operated) and their latches. Constructs, alters, renovates and repairs buildings, sheds, scaffolds, partitions, forms and other structures from blueprints, plans or sketches. Repair cracked or broken tiles, wallboard or other finishes. Plans for small construction projects, uses creative thinking to solve and anticipate problems, prepares cost, material and manpower estimates. Oversees projects to completion, collaborating with necessary staff and/or outside contractors and monitoring progress to assure completion.

The benefits of joining our team:

Alaska Department of Corrections employees are on the frontline of public safety across the state. Those dedicated men and women serve our communities in a variety of ways, from upholding the strict security measures inside of our institutions, to creating case plans that guide defendants and/or offenders on a successful path that makes each town and village stronger and lowers the recidivism rate, to our dedicated health care staff, to educators and support staff.

The working environment you can expect:

The Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Facility is located in western Alaska at Bethel on the Kuskokwim River with a geographic area that includes the villages of the Central and Lower Kuskokwim River, the Lower Yukon River, Nunivak Island and the coast of the Bering Sea from the mouth of the Yukon River to Cape Newenham. The entire area encompasses over 58,000 square miles, with a population a little over 25,000 people, just as big as the state of New York. No roads connect the 56 remote villages in the Region, making them only accessible by boat, barge, plane, snowmobile or four-wheeler. Assist with operating, making repairs, and maintaining the water treatment system to produce a sufficient amount of potable water for food production, human consumption, cleaning, bathing, sanitation, laundry, and waste needs.

Who we are looking for:

We are seeking a motivated and career-oriented individual who works well with people of diverse cultural backgrounds. Our aim is to select a professional who values teamwork, is dedicated to excellence, and committed to developing and providing for outstanding employee performance, prisoner welfare, and quality service to the public. The department is seeking applicants with the following strengths:

•Considerable knowledge of the principles, practices, and methods of an institutional general maintenance.

•Prioritize and assign work orders; assign job duties to work crews and contractors, review work to ensure jobs are completed satisfactorily. Respond to emergencies; major equipment failure such as boiler problems, refrigeration and freezers, HVAC, Fire Alarm System, Sewage, Water or Electrical failure during and after normal working hours.

•The incumbent must be available to respond by radio or telephone to initiate appropriate action in a timely manner to protect human health, safety, and welfare. After normal working hours, the position shall be available to respond regarding water treatment issues by radio or telephone.

If you feel you embody these strengths, then we want to hear from you. We offer a dynamic team and professional working environment, along with the following starting benefit package:

• Health insurance, which includes employer contributions toward medical/vision/dental.

• Employer paid $2000 Basic Life insurance with additional coverage available.

• Optional long and short-term disability plans.

• Optional dependent and health care flexible spending accounts.

• Retirement programs with a wide variety of investment options.

• Vacation leave of 2 days per month with an accrual rate increase based on time served.

• 11 paid holidays.

For more information regarding these benefits, please review the following web site:

http://www.state.ak.us/local/akpages/ADMIN/drb/home.htm

Minimum Qualifications

Vacancies in this job class are filled through Union referral, except for promotions, demotions, transfers, and emergency appointments.

The minimum qualifications of the position are based on the ability to meet the Competency Specifications stated in the Position Descriptions on the Local 71 website. All applicants are required to read the competency specification and certify that they have the knowledge and skill to perform the duties of the position. The competency specification for the position is found here: http://doa.alaska.gov/dop/fileadmin/Classification/pdf/LTC_Specs/MAINTENANCESPECIALIST.pdf

All applicants are encouraged to register with the Local 71 Union prior to applying for this position. If offered this position, Local 71 enrollment will be required no later than 30 days after accepting the position. Local 71 website: http://www.local71.com.

The successful candidates must pass a comprehensive background investigation, which includes a criminal history check.

Special note:

Possess a valid driver’s license issued within the United States at time of appointment.

Additional Required Information

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS

Please bring with you, at time of interview:

•Three professional (former supervisors) references, with contact information.

PREA NOTIFICATION

The Department of Corrections follows and maintains federal and state requirements standards including, but not limited to, Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) standards which apply to all public and private institutions that house adult or juvenile offenders. PREA standards preclude the department from hiring or promoting anyone who has engaged in, or been convicted of any conduct which would violate PREA standards related to sexual assault including:

•Sexual abuse in a prison, jail, lockup, community confinement facility, juvenile facility, or other institution;

•Convicted of engaging or attempting to engage in sexual activity in the community facilitated by force, overt or implied threats of force, or coercion, or if the victim did not consent or was unable to consent or refuse; or,

•Has been civilly or administratively adjudicated to have engaged in the activity described above.

EDUCATION

If post-secondary education is required to meet the minimum qualifications, you must fill in the Education section of the application. If you have not obtained a degree, please indicate the number of units completed. Copies of transcripts are required to verify educational credentials if used to meet the minimum qualifications for a position. Transcripts can be attached at the time of application or provided at the time of interview.

WORK EXPERIENCE

If using work experience not already documented in your application, also provide the employer name, your job title, dates of employment, and whether full-or part-time. Applications will be reviewed to determine if the responses are supported and minimum qualifications are clearly met. If they are not, the applicant may not advance to the interview and selection phase of the recruitment.

FINGERPRINT NOTICE

All Department of Corrections employees are required to be fingerprinted. The successful candidate must pass a criminal history check.

MULTIPLE VACANCIES

This recruitment may be used for more than one (1) vacancy. The applicant pool acquired during this recruitment may be used for future vacancies for up to ninety (90) days after this recruitment closes. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply to each recruitment notice to ensure consideration for all vacancies.

NOTICE

Questions regarding the application process can be directed to the Workplace Alaska hotline at 800-587-0430 (toll free) or (907) 465- 4095. If you choose to be contacted by email, please ensure your email address is correct on your application and that the spam filter will permit email from the ‘govermentjobs.com’ domains. For information on allowing emails from the ‘governmentjobs.com’ domains, visit the Lost Password Help page located at https://www.governmentjobs.com/js_lostpswd.cfm?&topheader=alaska.

EEO STATEMENT

The State of Alaska complies with Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Individuals with disabilities, who require accommodation, auxiliary aides or services, or alternative communication formats, please call 1-800-587-0430 or (907) 465-4095 in Juneau or TTY: Alaska Relay 711 or 1-800-770-8973 or correspond with the Division of Personnel & Labor Relations at: P.O. Box 110201, Juneau, AK 99811-0201. The State of Alaska is an equal opportunity employer.

WORKPLACE ALASKA APPLICATION QUESTIONS & ASSISTANCE

Questions regarding application submission or system operation errors should be directed to the Workplace Alaska hotline at 1-800-587-0430 (toll free) or (907) 465-4095 if you are located in the Juneau area. Requests for information may also be emailed to [email protected]

For applicant password assistance please visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/OnlineApplication/User/ResetPasswordtopheader=alaska

Contact Information

For specific information in reference to the position please contact the hiring manager at:

Demetrios Kargas

Phone: (907) 543-5249

Fax: (907) 543-3097

[email protected]

(1476)(6/24)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Aniak house for sale with commercial potential! Previously “The Shop” (selling and servicing ATVs, outboards and snowmachines). Live-in ready and partially furnished. Large indoor heated shop with overhead hoist and a large garage. New well (excellent water), new on-demand hot water heater. Large lot with big trees, grass yard, greenhouse and new fencing. Options of fuel oil and/or outdoor wood boiler, two woodsheds, dry Connex van, storage shed, sauna. Two indoor wood stoves, two monitor heaters and baseboard heat. $200,000 (appraised at $205,000). Serious inquiries only. (208) 495-2404. (88)(6/17-7/8)

Invitation to Bid

INVITATION TO BID

ROAD HEAVY EQUIPMENT RENTAL

The City of Emmonak is soliciting BIDS for rental of heavy equipment for construction of the Road Renovation Project in Emmonak, Alaska. BIDS will be received by the ENGINEER, Michael L. Foster & Associate, Inc. (MLFA), at their office located at 13135 Old Glenn Highway, Suite 200, Eagle River, Alaska 99577 until 3:00 PM Alaska Daylight Time (ADT) on June 26, 2020.

Equipment shall meet the requirements of the Equipment Schedule. Bid pricing will include mobilization, rental rates (200-hour and standby), demobilization and an end of project purchase price option. Each piece of equipment will be evaluated and awarded separately to the lowest responsive bidder. Time is of the essence: Equipment will be mobilized for a two-season use (2020 and 2021).

Copies of the Instructions to Bidders and related documents may be obtained beginning June 12, 2020 at MLFA’s office, through Associated General Contractor’s (AGC’s) website, or through The Plans Room in Anchorage or Fairbanks.

Questions can be directed to Ben Gerwig at [email protected] or (907) 696-6200 (174)(6/17-24)

Invitation for Quotes

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Goodnews Airport (GNU) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-016

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $25,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on July 01, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Goodnews Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(6/17-24)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Kipnuk Airport (IIK) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-017

Estimated Cost: Between $17,000 and $27,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on July 01, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kipnuk Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(6/17-24)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Tuntutuliak Airport (A61) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-020

Estimated Cost: Between $20,000 and $26,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on July 02, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Tuntutuliak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(6/17-24)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

ONC Public Disclosure Notice

The Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) has been allocated funds through the CARES Act to specifically prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. ONC has submitted its 2020 Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) Indian Housing Plan (IHP) for this IHBG-CARES grant. However, ONC will still be seeking public comments until July 8th, 2020. A Draft copy of the plan is available at the ONC Offices, located at 117 Alex Hately Drive.

If any ONC tribal member, official or other member of the public has comments or questions, they may be directed to Calvin Cockroft, ONC Tribal Housing Administrator, 543-2608. (105)(6/10-7/1)