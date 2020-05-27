For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 years ago: 1 25 hp Evinrude Tiller 80s model; 1 40 hp Johnson Remote 97 model; 1 6 hp Tiller 80s model.

Parts: 1 50 hp Parts give away 97 model

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

For sale: F-90 Yamaha Four Stroke EM jet unit. $4500. And 15 horse Johnson long shaft $1000.00. Call 907-545-4580. (19)(5/13-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Duplex for Sale: 5805 Tuutangayak St.

2 bdrm., 1 bath + 1 bdrm, 1 bath; each with electric meter, water/sewer tanks and stacking washer/dryers. $372,000. Call for more details. Bonnie Bradbury REMAX Dynamic Properties, 907-545-1944. (35)(5/27)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

IN THE TRIAL COURTS FOR THE STATE OF ALASKA BETHEL SERVICE AREA

In the Matter of the Estate of George Allen Strongheart,

Deceased.

Case No. 4BE.20.27 PR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Samantha Afcan at PO Box 49, Nunam Iqua AK. 99666 or filed with the court. (101)(5/13-27)