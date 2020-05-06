For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 years ago: 1 25 hp Evinrude Tiller 80s model; 1 40 hp Johnson Remote 97 model; 1 6 hp Tiller 80s model.

Parts: 1 50 hp Parts give away 97 model

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

CASH SALE

Native Village of Kwinhagak, on behalf of the Native landowner, is offering the following tract of land for sale by sealed bid:

Parcel A: Lot 1, U.S. Survey No. 9822, Alaska, situated on the left bank of Warehouse Creek at the confluence with Kuskokwim Bay, approximately 13 miles northwesterly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.97 acres as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

Parcel C: Lot 3, U.S. Survey No. 9570, Alaska, situated on the easterly shore of the Kuskokwim Bay and the right bank of Sayalik Creek, approximately 10 miles southerly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.99 acres, as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

For more information on property, bid procedures, and terms of sale:

Phone: (907) 556-8165

Or Write:

Walter Johnson – Realty Director

Native Village of Kwinhagak

P.O. Box 149

Quinhagak, AK 99655

Title to land sold as a result of this advertisement will be conveyed in fee simple status by approved deed. Bid opening – ALL bids must be received at Native Village of Kwinhagak, P.O. Box 149, Quinhagak, Alaska 99655 by June 8, 2020, at 1:30P.M. (208)(2/19-5/20)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Invitation for Quotes

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Chevak Airport (VAK) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-011

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $20,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on May 20, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Chevak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(5/6-13)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Goodnews Airport (GNU) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-022

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $25,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on May 19, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Goodnews Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (108)(5/6-13)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Hooper Bay Airport (HPB) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-012

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $30,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on May 20, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Hooper Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (109)(5/6-13)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Kipnuk Airport (IIK) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-013

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $30,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on May 21, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kipnuk Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(5/6-13)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Tuntutuliak Airport (A61) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-010

Estimated Cost: Between $20,000 and $26,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on May 19, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Tuntutuliak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (106)5/6-13)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Tununak Airport (4KA) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-015

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $30,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on May 21, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Tununak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(5/6-13)

Request for Bids

The City of Bethel Requests Bids from qualified contractors on the City of Bethel Public Works Facility Structural Improvements project. Bids will be due to the City of Bethel on May 11, 2020 at 3:00PM. Interested bidders should check the City of Bethel webpage for bid documents: https://www.cityofbethel.org/business. Questions may be directed to [email protected]. (54)(4/22-5/13)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

On behalf of the Napakiak IRA Council, the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) completed a 2020 Long Range Transportation Plan. This plan is available for review at the AVCP Transportation Department in Bethel. Written comments may be submitted by May 1, 2020, to AVCP Transportation Department at: 101 Main Street, P.O. Box 219, Bethel, Alaska 99559. For more information call Clarence Daniel at 907-543-7300. (65)(4/29-5/13)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF ALASKA FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF,

MARTHA PERRY, Deceased.

Case No. 4BE-20-00047 PR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be presented to Shanna Decossas, whose address is PO Box 1945, Bethel, Alaska 99559 or filed with the court.

DATED this 20th day of April, 2020, at Bethel, Alaska.

Shanna Decossas

PO Box 1945

Bethel, Alaska 99559 (119)(5/6-5/20)