For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 years ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

FOR SALE

10 acres located in Bethel on the north east corner of Tundra Ridge. Opening bid $175,000. Contact Remote Properties, LLC, phone 907-277-4608. Email [email protected]. (26)(12/4-3/25)

CASH SALE

Native Village of Kwinhagak, on behalf of the Native landowner, is offering the following tract of land for sale by sealed bid:

Parcel A: Lot 1, U.S. Survey No. 9822, Alaska, situated on the left bank of Warehouse Creek at the confluence with Kuskokwim Bay, approximately 13 miles northwesterly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.97 acres as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

Parcel C: Lot 3, U.S. Survey No. 9570, Alaska, situated on the easterly shore of the Kuskokwim Bay and the right bank of Sayalik Creek, approximately 10 miles southerly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.99 acres, as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

For more information on property, bid procedures, and terms of sale:

Phone: (907) 556-8165

Or Write:

Walter Johnson – Realty Director

Native Village of Kwinhagak

P.O. Box 149

Quinhagak, AK 99655

Title to land sold as a result of this advertisement will be conveyed in fee simple status by approved deed. Bid opening – ALL bids must be received at Native Village of Kwinhagak, P.O. Box 149, Quinhagak, Alaska 99655 by June 8, 2020, at 1:30P.M. (208)(2/19-5/20)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Employment

Chefarnrmute, Incorporated

Position: General Manager

Position Description: The business Manager is responsible for the overall management and administration of Chefarnrmute Incorporated and its affiliated business activities. Responsible for its property accountability, payroll authorization, timely filing of all taxes, insurance and business documentation. Preliminary planning, organization, direction and control of all business activities pertaining to Chefarnrmute Incorporated proposes to the Board of Directors policies, goals, budget, and selection of staff, and any other duties that may be assigned from time to time by the Board of Directors.

Duties & Responsibilities:

1. Supervision. Supervises all operations and personnel of the Corporation.

2. Payroll & Payroll Taxes. Approves all payroll time sheets, payroll disbursement and payroll taxes deposited on a semimonthly basis. Assures timely filing of payroll tax documentation (i.e. 941, 940, etc.) on a scheduled basis.

3. Payables & Receivable. Reviews and approves all payables due to vendors directly supervises and assists the Bookkeeper and Head Cashier on collections of the Accounts Receivables on each of the corporations business activities.

4. Financial & Property Accountability. Responsible for the financial and physical property accountability of the corporation. Supervises the Bookkeeper on the financial operations of the corporation. Supervises each department on the proper operation, maintenance and inventory of all physical assets of the corporation.

5. Correspondence, Bookkeeping & Record Keeping. Receives and redirects all incoming and outgoing correspondence. Supervises the bookkeeper in conjunction with the head cashier on matters which require financial bookkeeping and record retention. Directly supervises the bookkeeper on the corporate filing system, correspondence and personal files.

6. Personal Office Duties. Insures all employees of the corporation are briefed on and familiar with the current personal policies. Interview all potential employees on receipt of application for position.

7. Reports to the Board. Reports to the Board of Directors on matters requires Board approval, assignments issues by the Board, the current corporate operations and financial status.

8. General Liability & Insurance. Periodic review and correction of all general liability and insurance needs of the Corporation, if any. Verifies that all insurances coverage is current and appropriate.

Qualification & Eligibility:

1. Chefarnrmute Incorporated shareholder preferred, but not mandatory.

2. Business related degree or three (3) years management experience desirable.

3. Minimum qualification of General Education Diploma (GED) required

4. Central Yup’ik speaker and knowledge of Modern Orthography writing system preferred, but not mandatory.

Starting Salary:

1. Depending on Experience (D.O.E.)

2. Eight (8) hours per day, Monday- Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.

Deadline to Apply: Until Filled (414)(4/1-22)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)