For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 years ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

FOR SALE

10 acres located in Bethel on the north east corner of Tundra Ridge. Opening bid $175,000. Contact Remote Properties, LLC, phone 907-277-4608. Email [email protected]. (26)(12/4-3/25)

CASH SALE

Native Village of Kwinhagak, on behalf of the Native landowner, is offering the following tract of land for sale by sealed bid:

Parcel A: Lot 1, U.S. Survey No. 9822, Alaska, situated on the left bank of Warehouse Creek at the confluence with Kuskokwim Bay, approximately 13 miles northwesterly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.97 acres as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

Parcel C: Lot 3, U.S. Survey No. 9570, Alaska, situated on the easterly shore of the Kuskokwim Bay and the right bank of Sayalik Creek, approximately 10 miles southerly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.99 acres, as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

For more information on property, bid procedures, and terms of sale:

Phone: (907) 556-8165

Or Write:

Walter Johnson – Realty Director

Native Village of Kwinhagak

P.O. Box 149

Quinhagak, AK 99655

Title to land sold as a result of this advertisement will be conveyed in fee simple status by approved deed. Bid opening – ALL bids must be received at Native Village of Kwinhagak, P.O. Box 149, Quinhagak, Alaska 99655 by June 8, 2020, at 1:30P.M. (208)(2/19-5/20)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Invitation for Bids

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UPCOMING SOLICITATION

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)

Orutsararmiut Native Council

On or about April 2, 2020, Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be soliciting Sealed Bids for building materials delivered FOB jobsite in Bethel, Alaska. Bid packets will be available for interested vendors on or about April 2, 2020 at our office located at 114A Blackberry, Bethel, AK 99559 or can be requested by email at [email protected]. Bid packets will also be posted on The Plans Room LLC website at www.theplansroom.com. For any questions you may contact Calvin Cockroft at 907-543-2608, or by the email address listed above.

The work to be performed under this contract is on a project subject to Section 7(b) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (25 U.S.C. 450e(b)). Section 7(b) requires that, to the greatest extent feasible:

(A) Preferences and opportunities for training and employment shall be given to Indians; and

(B) Preferences in the award of contracts and subcontracts shall be given to Indian Organizations and Indian-owned economic enterprises. (168)(3/11-4/1)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR

Bureau of Land Management

F-14929-A; F-14929-A2

Alaska Native Claims Selection

Notice of Decision Approving Lands for Conveyance

As required by 43 CFR 2650.7(d), notice is hereby given that an appealable decision will be issued by the Bureau of Land Management to Askinuk Corporation. The decision approves the surface estate in the lands described below for conveyance pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Pursuant to Sec. 14(f) of ANCSA and the Acts of November 26, 1991, and October 31, 1998, a portion of the subsurface estate in the same lands will be conveyed to Calista Corporation when the surface estate is conveyed to Askinuk Corporation. The lands are located in the vicinity of Scammon Bay, Alaska, and are described as:

Seward Meridian, Alaska

T. 20 N., R. 88 W.,

Secs. 14 and 15.

Containing 768.64 acres.

T. 20 N., R. 90 W.,

Secs. 5 and 6.

Containing 97.06 acres.

T. 22 N., R. 90 W.,

Sec. 27.

Containing 12.89 acres.

T. 20 N., R. 91 W.,

Sec. 1.

Containing 23.91 acres.

Aggregating 902.50 acres.

Notice of the decision was published in the Federal Register on February 26, 2020. Any party claiming a property interest in the lands affected by the decision may appeal the decision within the following time limits:

1. Unknown parties, parties unable to be located after reasonable efforts have been expended to locate, parties who fail or refuse to sign their return receipt, and parties who receive a copy of the decision by regular mail which is not certified, return receipt requested, shall have until March 27, 2020, to file an appeal.

2. Parties receiving service of the decision by certified mail shall have 30 days from the date of receipt to file an appeal.

Parties who do not file an appeal in accordance with the requirements of 43 CFR Part 4, Subpart E, shall be deemed to have waived their rights. Notices of appeal transmitted by facsimile will not be accepted as timely filed.

A copy of the decision may be obtained from:

Bureau of Land Management

Alaska State Office

222 West Seventh Avenue, #13

Anchorage, Alaska 99513-7504

For further information, contact the Bureau of Land Management at 907-271-5960, [email protected], or by Telecommunication Device for the Deaf (TDD) through the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The BLM will reply during normal business hours.

/s/ Eileen Ford

Land Transfer Resolution Specialist

Adjudication Section

Copy furnished to:

Public Information Center (9543)(416)(3/4-25)

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR

Bureau of Land Management

F-14856-A, F-14856-A2

Alaska Native Claims Selection

Notice of Decision Approving Lands for Conveyance

As required by 43 CFR 2650.7(d), notice is hereby given that an appealable decision will be issued by the Bureau of Land Management to Emmonak Corporation. The decision approves the surface estate in the lands described below for conveyance pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. The subsurface estate in these lands will be conveyed to Calista Corporation when the surface estate is conveyed to Emmonak Corporation. The lands are in the vicinity of Emmonak, Alaska, and are described as:

Seward Meridian, Alaska

T. 31 N., R. 79 W.,

Secs. 31 and 32.

Containing 44.97 acres.

T. 31 N., R. 80 W.,

Secs. 3, 6, 7, and 10;

Secs. 16, 21, and 31.

Containing 13.29 acres.

T. 33 N., R. 80 W.,

Secs. 19 and 20.

Containing 29.82 acres.

T. 32 N., R. 81 W.,

Sec. 5.

Containing 1.19 acres.

T. 33 N., R. 81 W.,

Secs. 14 and 35.

Containing 615.33 acres.

Aggregating 704.60 acres.

Notice of the decision was published in the Federal Register on February 27, 2020.

Any party claiming a property interest in the lands affected by the decision may appeal the decision within the following time limits:

1. Unknown parties, parties unable to be located after reasonable efforts have been expended to locate, parties who fail or refuse to sign their return receipt, and parties who receive a copy of the decision by regular mail which is not certified, return receipt requested, shall have until March 30, 2020, to file an appeal.

2. Parties receiving service of the decision by certified mail shall have 30 days from the date of receipt to file an appeal.

Parties who do not file an appeal in accordance with the requirements of 43 CFR Part 4, Subpart E, shall be deemed to have waived their rights. Notices of appeal transmitted by facsimile will not be accepted as timely filed.

A copy of the decision may be obtained from:

Bureau of Land Management

Alaska State Office

222 West Seventh Avenue, #13

Anchorage, Alaska 99513-7504

For further information, contact the Bureau of Land Management at 907-271-5960, by email at [email protected], or by telecommunication device (TDD) through the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The BLM will reply during normal business hours.

/s/ Eileen Ford

Land Transfer Resolution Specialist

Adjudication Section (408)(3/4-25)

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR

Bureau of Land Management

F-14875-A

F-14875-A2

Alaska Native Claims Selection

Notice of Decision Approving Lands for Conveyance

As required by 43 CFR 2650.7(d), notice is hereby given that an appealable decision will be issued by the Bureau of Land Management to Kugkaktlik Limited. The decision approves the surface estate in certain lands for conveyance pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). The lands approved for conveyance lie partially within the former Clarence Rhode National Wildlife Range established December 8, 1960, now known as the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge. As provided by ANCSA, the subsurface estate in lands lying within a national wildlife refuge in existence on December 18, 1971, is not available for conveyance to the regional corporation, Calista Corporation, and will be reserved to the United States in the conveyance document transferring the surface estate. The subsurface estate in the lands lying outside the former Clarence Rhode National Wildlife Range will be conveyed to Calista Corporation when the surface estate is conveyed Kugkaktlik Limited. The lands are in the vicinity of Kipnuk, Alaska, and are described as:

LANDS WITHIN THE FORMER CLARENCE RHODE NATIONAL WILDLIFE RANGE (PUBLIC LAND ORDER NO. 2213), NOW KNOWN AS THE YUKON DELTA NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE

Surface estate to be conveyed to Kugkaktlik Limited

Subsurface estate to be reserved to the United States

Seward Meridian, Alaska

T. 1 S., R. 85 W.,

Secs. 31, 32, and 33.

Containing 690 acres.

T. 2 S., R. 85 W.,

Sec. 6.

Containing 191 acres.

Aggregating 881 acres.

LANDS OUTSIDE THE FORMER CLARENCE RHODE NATIONAL WILDLIFE RANGE

(PUBLIC LAND ORDER NO. 2213), NOW KNOWN AS THE YUKON DELTA NATIONAL

WILDLIFE REFUGE

Surface estate to be conveyed to Kugkaktlik Limited

Subsurface estate to be conveyed to Calista Corporation

Seward Meridian, Alaska

T. 1 S., R. 84 W.,

Sec. 22.

Containing 0.94 acres.

T. 1 S., R. 85 W.,

Secs. 31, 32, and 33.

Containing 1,083 acres.

T. 2 S., R. 85 W.,

Secs. 5 and 6.

Containing 916 acres.

Aggregating 2,000 acres.

Aggregating a Total of 2,881 acres.

Notice of the decision was published in the Federal Register on February 28, 2020.

Any party claiming a property interest in the lands affected by the decision may appeal the decision within the following time limits:

1. Unknown parties, parties unable to be located after reasonable efforts have been expended to locate, parties who fail or refuse to sign their return receipt, and parties who receive a copy of the decision by regular mail which is not certified, return receipt requested, shall have until March 30, 2020 to file an appeal.

2. Parties receiving service of the decision by certified mail shall have 30 days from the date of receipt to file an appeal.

Parties who do not file an appeal in accordance with the requirements of 43 CFR Part 4, Subpart E, shall be deemed to have waived their rights. Notices of appeal transmitted by facsimile will not be accepted as timely filed.

A copy of the decision may be obtained from:

Bureau of Land Management

Alaska State Office

222 West Seventh Avenue, #13

Anchorage, Alaska 99513-7504

For further information, contact the Bureau of Land Management at 907-271-5960, [email protected], or by Telecommunication Device for the Deaf (TDD) through the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The BLM will reply during normal business hours.

/s/ Judy A Kelley

Land Law Examiner

Adjudication Section

Copy furnished to:

Public Information Center (9543)(582)(3/4-25)