For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 years ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

FOR SALE

10 acres located in Bethel on the north east corner of Tundra Ridge. Opening bid $175,000. Contact Remote Properties, LLC, phone 907-277-4608. Email [email protected]. (26)(12/4-3/26)

CASH SALE

Native Village of Kwinhagak, on behalf of the Native landowner, is offering the following tract of land for sale by sealed bid:

Parcel A: Lot 1, U.S. Survey No. 9822, Alaska, situated on the left bank of Warehouse Creek at the confluence with Kuskokwim Bay, approximately 13 miles northwesterly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.97 acres as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

Parcel C: Lot 3, U.S. Survey No. 9570, Alaska, situated on the easterly shore of the Kuskokwim Bay and the right bank of Sayalik Creek, approximately 10 miles southerly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.99 acres, as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

For more information on property, bid procedures, and terms of sale:

Phone: (907) 556-8165

Or Write:

Walter Johnson – Realty Director

Native Village of Kwinhagak

P.O. Box 149

Quinhagak, AK 99655

Title to land sold as a result of this advertisement will be conveyed in fee simple status by approved deed. Bid opening – ALL bids must be received at Native Village of Kwinhagak, P.O. Box 149, Quinhagak, Alaska 99655 by June 8, 2020, at 1:30P.M. (208)(2/19-5/20)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Employment

Yukon River Towing

Project Manager Position

Yukon River Towing LLC (YRT) is taking applications for a project manager position to work primarily in the Lower Yukon region in Western Alaska as well as Anchorage.

YRT, based out of Emmonak AK, is a general contractor doing commercial construction projects in the Lower Yukon region. We perform building construction, civil and utility work. Additionally, we operate two small tugs, mainly hauling gravel and equipment in the Lower Yukon River.

The project manager will interface will subcontractors, suppliers and crew as well as architects and engineers. They will provide problem solving to address issues and changes on site, delays, emergencies and other problems that may arise.

The following skills are required for this position:

• Project management degree and 3 years’ experience with commercial – both building and civil – projects. If applicant has no degree then a minimum of 5 years’ experience on jobs over $2 million.

• Technical skills and understanding of construction methods, contracts and blueprints.

• Proficiency with Microsoft Project, Word and Excel

• Proficiency with WinEst or other estimating software preferred

• Proficiency with preparing and reviewing submittals, change orders, RFIs, project schedules, daily reports and other construction related paperwork

• Proficiency with reading plans, doing take-offs and preparing estimates and proposals

• Must be able to solicit quotes for materials and subcontractors

• Must be able to work in remote/off the road system areas.

• Must be able to work 7 days per week, 10-12 hours per day.

• Must be able to work with diverse groups of people

• Must have a valid driver’s license

• Must be able to pass a mandatory preemployment drug test

Pay dependent on experience.

Travel and lodging will be provided when in villages in the Lower Yukon region

Please send resume with job experience and references to [email protected]

For questions call Marilyn Charles at 907-644-0326

A Subsidiary of Yukon Delta Fisheries Development Association

Representing the Villages of Alakanuk, Emmonak, Grayling, Kotlik, Mountain Village and Nunam Iqua.

Operations:

Emmonak, AK 907-949-1370

P.O. Box 266

Emmonak, AK 99581

Anchorage, AK

907-644-0326 (335)(3/11)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Invitation for Quotes

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Goodnews Airport (GNU) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-021

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $25,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on March 17, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Goodnews Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (108)(3/4-11)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Chevak Airport (VAK) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-002

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $20,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on March 24, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Chevak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (106)(3/11-18)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Hooper Bay Airport (HPB) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-003

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $30,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on March 24, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Hooper Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (108)(3/11-18)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Kipnuk Airport (IIK) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-004

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $30,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on March 25, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kipnuk Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (106)(3/11-18)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Kwigillingok Airport (GGV) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-005

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $25,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on March 25, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kwigillingok Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (106)(3/11-18)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Scammon Bay Airport (SCM) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-007

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $30,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on March 26, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Scammon Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (108)(3/11-18)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Toksook Bay Airport (OOK) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-008

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $20,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on March 26, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Toksook Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (108)(3/11-18)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Tununak Airport (4KA) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-009

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $30,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on March 26, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Tununak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (106)(3/11-18)

Invitation for Bids

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UPCOMING SOLICITATION

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)

Orutsararmiut Native Council

On or about April 2, 2020, Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be soliciting Sealed Bids for building materials delivered FOB jobsite in Bethel, Alaska. Bid packets will be available for interested vendors on or about April 2, 2020 at our office located at 114A Blackberry, Bethel, AK 99559 or can be requested by email at [email protected]. Bid packets will also be posted on The Plans Room LLC website at wwwtheplansroom.com. For any questions you may contact Calvin Cockroft at 907-543-2608, or by the email address listed above.

The work to be performed under this contract is on a project subject to Section 7(b) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (25 U.S.C. 450e(b)). Section 7(b) requires that, to the greatest extent feasible:

(A) Preferences and opportunities for training and employment shall be given to Indians; and

(B) Preferences in the award of contracts and subcontracts shall be given to Indian Organizations and Indian-owned economic enterprises. (168)(3/11-4/1)

INVITATION TO BID

Notice is hereby given that the Lower Kuskokwim School District will be receiving sealed bids from general contractors for the Kilbuck School Site Demolition located in Bethel, Alaska. Activities are planned to begin immediately upon award.

Bids will be received at ECI, Inc., 3909 Arctic Blvd, Suite 103, Anchorage, Alaska 99503 until 2:00PM AST, March 27, 2020. Bids will be opened and read aloud.

The Project consists of:

A. the abatement, demolition and disposal of the existing elements and buildings located on the Kilbuck School Site. See drawings for extent of scope.

B. the disposal of the previously demolished debris currently stored on-site.

C. the coordination, transportation and disposal as outlined in the documents at the City of Bethel Landfill. Contractor is required to finalize details of the DEC permit, stockpile cover materials, place debris, cover materials, cover final cell, grade and close DEC permit. Upon closure, the material will fall under the City of Bethel DEC operating permit.

D. the relocation of the KLA Dormitory Buildings BE31 and BE32, including delegated design for the structure stabilization for the relocation, the new temporary foundations at the designated final location at the LKSD main campus in Bethel. Reconnection of the relocated buildings to site utilities not in contract.

E. The project coordination with site utility providers and adjacent properties not owned by LKSD, which will be in use during construction and demolition actives.

F. providing necessary temporary utilities including power, water, sewer, heat, etc. during construction.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 AM AST, March 11, 2020, at the office of ECI, Inc. Interested parties from outside of Anchorage may attend via conference call. RSVP to ECI for the conference call by 5:00PM AKST, March 9, 2020. Bidders are not required to attend.

To arrange a site visit, contact Ryan Jeffries, LKSD, [email protected] by 2:00 PM AST, March 19, 2020.

Complete bidding documents for this project will be available on February 28, 2020 in electronic form only. They may be viewed online and downloaded without charge and without deposit from https://www.submittalexchange.com/bid/. See bid advertisement for additional information. Any Addenda to the project will also be available from this website. Bidders must register through the website to be notified when Addenda are posted. Bidders are solely responsible to obtain all Bid Documents and Addenda Documents. All questions must be submitted to the project webpage on the Submittal Exchange website. Questions will be received up until 5:00PM AKST, March 19, 2020. (413)(3/11-18)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

ONC Public Disclosure Notice

The Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be submitting its 2019 Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) Annual Performance Review (APR) on or about March 24, 2020. A Draft Copy of the plan is available at ONC Offices.

If any ONC tribal member, official or other member of the public has comments or questions, they may be directed to Calvin Cockroft, ONC Tribal Housing Administrator, at 543-2608. Comment period deadline is March 23, 2020. (79)(2/19-3/11)

Kongiganak

On behalf of the Kongiganak Traditional Council, the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) completed a 2019 Long Range Transportation Plan. This plan is available for review at the AVCP Transportation Department in Bethel. Written comments may be submitted by March 11, 2020, to AVCP Transportation Department at: P.O. Box 219, Bethel, Alaska 99559. For more information call Clarence Daniel at 907-543-7300. (63)(2/26-3/11)

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR

Bureau of Land Management

F-14929-A; F-14929-A2

Alaska Native Claims Selection

Notice of Decision Approving Lands for Conveyance

As required by 43 CFR 2650.7(d), notice is hereby given that an appealable decision will be issued by the Bureau of Land Management to Askinuk Corporation. The decision approves the surface estate in the lands described below for conveyance pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Pursuant to Sec. 14(f) of ANCSA and the Acts of November 26, 1991, and October 31, 1998, a portion of the subsurface estate in the same lands will be conveyed to Calista Corporation when the surface estate is conveyed to Askinuk Corporation. The lands are located in the vicinity of Scammon Bay, Alaska, and are described as:

Seward Meridian, Alaska

T. 20 N., R. 88 W.,

Secs. 14 and 15.

Containing 768.64 acres.

T. 20 N., R. 90 W.,

Secs. 5 and 6.

Containing 97.06 acres.

T. 22 N., R. 90 W.,

Sec. 27.

Containing 12.89 acres.

T. 20 N., R. 91 W.,

Sec. 1.

Containing 23.91 acres.

Aggregating 902.50 acres.

Notice of the decision was published in the Federal Register on February 26, 2020. Any party claiming a property interest in the lands affected by the decision may appeal the decision within the following time limits:

1. Unknown parties, parties unable to be located after reasonable efforts have been expended to locate, parties who fail or refuse to sign their return receipt, and parties who receive a copy of the decision by regular mail which is not certified, return receipt requested, shall have until March 27, 2020, to file an appeal.

2. Parties receiving service of the decision by certified mail shall have 30 days from the date of receipt to file an appeal.

Parties who do not file an appeal in accordance with the requirements of 43 CFR Part 4, Subpart E, shall be deemed to have waived their rights. Notices of appeal transmitted by facsimile will not be accepted as timely filed.

A copy of the decision may be obtained from:

Bureau of Land Management

Alaska State Office

222 West Seventh Avenue, #13

Anchorage, Alaska 99513-7504

For further information, contact the Bureau of Land Management at 907-271-5960, [email protected], or by Telecommunication Device for the Deaf (TDD) through the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The BLM will reply during normal business hours.

/s/ Eileen Ford

Land Transfer Resolution Specialist

Adjudication Section

Copy furnished to:

Public Information Center (9543)(416)(3/4-25)

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR

Bureau of Land Management

F-14856-A, F-14856-A2

Alaska Native Claims Selection

Notice of Decision Approving Lands for Conveyance

As required by 43 CFR 2650.7(d), notice is hereby given that an appealable decision will be issued by the Bureau of Land Management to Emmonak Corporation. The decision approves the surface estate in the lands described below for conveyance pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. The subsurface estate in these lands will be conveyed to Calista Corporation when the surface estate is conveyed to Emmonak Corporation. The lands are in the vicinity of Emmonak, Alaska, and are described as:

Seward Meridian, Alaska

T. 31 N., R. 79 W.,

Secs. 31 and 32.

Containing 44.97 acres.

T. 31 N., R. 80 W.,

Secs. 3, 6, 7, and 10;

Secs. 16, 21, and 31.

Containing 13.29 acres.

T. 33 N., R. 80 W.,

Secs. 19 and 20.

Containing 29.82 acres.

T. 32 N., R. 81 W.,

Sec. 5.

Containing 1.19 acres.

T. 33 N., R. 81 W.,

Secs. 14 and 35.

Containing 615.33 acres.

Aggregating 704.60 acres.

Notice of the decision was published in the Federal Register on February 27, 2020.

Any party claiming a property interest in the lands affected by the decision may appeal the decision within the following time limits:

1. Unknown parties, parties unable to be located after reasonable efforts have been expended to locate, parties who fail or refuse to sign their return receipt, and parties who receive a copy of the decision by regular mail which is not certified, return receipt requested, shall have until March 30, 2020, to file an appeal.

2. Parties receiving service of the decision by certified mail shall have 30 days from the date of receipt to file an appeal.

Parties who do not file an appeal in accordance with the requirements of 43 CFR Part 4, Subpart E, shall be deemed to have waived their rights. Notices of appeal transmitted by facsimile will not be accepted as timely filed.

A copy of the decision may be obtained from:

Bureau of Land Management

Alaska State Office

222 West Seventh Avenue, #13

Anchorage, Alaska 99513-7504

For further information, contact the Bureau of Land Management at 907-271-5960, by email at [email protected], or by telecommunication device (TDD) through the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The BLM will reply during normal business hours.

/s/ Eileen Ford

Land Transfer Resolution Specialist

Adjudication Section (408)(3/4-25)

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR

Bureau of Land Management

F-14875-A

F-14875-A2

Alaska Native Claims Selection

Notice of Decision Approving Lands for Conveyance

As required by 43 CFR 2650.7(d), notice is hereby given that an appealable decision will be issued by the Bureau of Land Management to Kugkaktlik Limited. The decision approves the surface estate in certain lands for conveyance pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). The lands approved for conveyance lie partially within the former Clarence Rhode National Wildlife Range established December 8, 1960, now known as the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge. As provided by ANCSA, the subsurface estate in lands lying within a national wildlife refuge in existence on December 18, 1971, is not available for conveyance to the regional corporation, Calista Corporation, and will be reserved to the United States in the conveyance document transferring the surface estate. The subsurface estate in the lands lying outside the former Clarence Rhode National Wildlife Range will be conveyed to Calista Corporation when the surface estate is conveyed Kugkaktlik Limited. The lands are in the vicinity of Kipnuk, Alaska, and are described as:

LANDS WITHIN THE FORMER CLARENCE RHODE NATIONAL WILDLIFE RANGE (PUBLIC LAND ORDER NO. 2213), NOW KNOWN AS THE YUKON DELTA NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE

Surface estate to be conveyed to Kugkaktlik Limited

Subsurface estate to be reserved to the United States

Seward Meridian, Alaska

T. 1 S., R. 85 W.,

Secs. 31, 32, and 33.

Containing 690 acres.

T. 2 S., R. 85 W.,

Sec. 6.

Containing 191 acres.

Aggregating 881 acres.

LANDS OUTSIDE THE FORMER CLARENCE RHODE NATIONAL WILDLIFE RANGE

(PUBLIC LAND ORDER NO. 2213), NOW KNOWN AS THE YUKON DELTA NATIONAL

WILDLIFE REFUGE

Surface estate to be conveyed to Kugkaktlik Limited

Subsurface estate to be conveyed to Calista Corporation

Seward Meridian, Alaska

T. 1 S., R. 84 W.,

Sec. 22.

Containing 0.94 acres.

T. 1 S., R. 85 W.,

Secs. 31, 32, and 33.

Containing 1,083 acres.

T. 2 S., R. 85 W.,

Secs. 5 and 6.

Containing 916 acres.

Aggregating 2,000 acres.

Aggregating a Total of 2,881 acres.

Notice of the decision was published in the Federal Register on February 28, 2020.

Any party claiming a property interest in the lands affected by the decision may appeal the decision within the following time limits:

1. Unknown parties, parties unable to be located after reasonable efforts have been expended to locate, parties who fail or refuse to sign their return receipt, and parties who receive a copy of the decision by regular mail which is not certified, return receipt requested, shall have until March 30, 2020 to file an appeal.

2. Parties receiving service of the decision by certified mail shall have 30 days from the date of receipt to file an appeal.

Parties who do not file an appeal in accordance with the requirements of 43 CFR Part 4, Subpart E, shall be deemed to have waived their rights. Notices of appeal transmitted by facsimile will not be accepted as timely filed.

A copy of the decision may be obtained from:

Bureau of Land Management

Alaska State Office

222 West Seventh Avenue, #13

Anchorage, Alaska 99513-7504

For further information, contact the Bureau of Land Management at 907-271-5960, [email protected], or by Telecommunication Device for the Deaf (TDD) through the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The BLM will reply during normal business hours.

/s/ Judy A Kelley

Land Law Examiner

Adjudication Section

Copy furnished to:

Public Information Center (9543)(582)(3/4-25)