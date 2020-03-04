For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

10 acres located in Bethel on the north east corner of Tundra Ridge. Opening bid $175,000. Contact Remote Properties, LLC, phone 907-277-4608. Email [email protected]. (26)(12/4-3/26)

CASH SALE

Native Village of Kwinhagak, on behalf of the Native landowner, is offering the following tract of land for sale by sealed bid:

Parcel A: Lot 1, U.S. Survey No. 9822, Alaska, situated on the left bank of Warehouse Creek at the confluence with Kuskokwim Bay, approximately 13 miles northwesterly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.97 acres as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

Parcel C: Lot 3, U.S. Survey No. 9570, Alaska, situated on the easterly shore of the Kuskokwim Bay and the right bank of Sayalik Creek, approximately 10 miles southerly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.99 acres, as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

For more information on property, bid procedures, and terms of sale:

Phone: (907) 556-8165

Or Write:

Walter Johnson – Realty Director

Native Village of Kwinhagak

P.O. Box 149

Quinhagak, AK 99655

Title to land sold as a result of this advertisement will be conveyed in fee simple status by approved deed. Bid opening – ALL bids must be received at Native Village of Kwinhagak, P.O. Box 149, Quinhagak, Alaska 99655 by June 8, 2020, at 1:30P.M. (208)(2/19-5/20)

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

Project Bid Title: Goodnews Airport (GNU) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-021

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $25,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on March 17, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Goodnews Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (108)(3/4-11)

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

ONC Public Disclosure Notice

The Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be submitting its 2019 Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) Annual Performance Review (APR) on or about March 24, 2020. A Draft Copy of the plan is available at ONC Offices.

If any ONC tribal member, official or other member of the public has comments or questions, they may be directed to Calvin Cockroft, ONC Tribal Housing Administrator, at 543-2608. Comment period deadline is March 23, 2020. (79)(2/19-3/11)

BLUE SKY ZONING

Notice is hereby given that on December 13, 2019 the City of Bethel Planning Office received an application to zone the new Blue Sky Subdivision location off of the BIA Road adjacent to Larson Subdivision.

The legal description: Remainder Tract 41 Tracts A, B, C, D, E, & F Block 1: Lots 1-33, Block 2: Lots 1-10, Block 3: Lot 1, Block 4: Lots 1-16, Block 5: Lots 1-8, Block 6: Lots 1-7, Block 7 Lots 1-3. A Subdivision of Tract 41 situated within Section 11& 12, township 8 north, range 72 west, Seward Meridian, Alaska.

Land Owner: Lyman Hoffman P.O. Box 763 Bethel, Alaska 99559.

Applicant: same as above.

Purpose: Apply a zoning designation to Blue Sky Sub Division

City of Bethel Contact: Ted Meyer, Planning Director, City of Bethel Planning Department. Phone: 907-543-5306, email: [email protected]t

Time and Place: The regular scheduled meeting of the City of Bethel Planning Commission, 6:30 PM March 12, 2020, at City Hall, located at 300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Council Chambers. (175)(2/26-3/4)

Kongiganak

On behalf of the Kongiganak Traditional Council, the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) completed a 2019 Long Range Transportation Plan. This plan is available for review at the AVCP Transportation Department in Bethel. Written comments may be submitted by March 11, 2020, to AVCP Transportation Department at: P.O. Box 219, Bethel, Alaska 99559. For more information call Clarence Daniel at 907-543-7300. (63)(2/26-3/11)

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR

Bureau of Land Management

F-14929-A; F-14929-A2

Alaska Native Claims Selection

Notice of Decision Approving Lands for Conveyance

As required by 43 CFR 2650.7(d), notice is hereby given that an appealable decision will be issued by the Bureau of Land Management to Askinuk Corporation. The decision approves the surface estate in the lands described below for conveyance pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Pursuant to Sec. 14(f) of ANCSA and the Acts of November 26, 1991, and October 31, 1998, a portion of the subsurface estate in the same lands will be conveyed to Calista Corporation when the surface estate is conveyed to Askinuk Corporation. The lands are located in the vicinity of Scammon Bay, Alaska, and are described as:

Seward Meridian, Alaska

T. 20 N., R. 88 W.,

Secs. 14 and 15.

Containing 768.64 acres.

T. 20 N., R. 90 W.,

Secs. 5 and 6.

Containing 97.06 acres.

T. 22 N., R. 90 W.,

Sec. 27.

Containing 12.89 acres.

T. 20 N., R. 91 W.,

Sec. 1.

Containing 23.91 acres.

Aggregating 902.50 acres.

Notice of the decision was published in the Federal Register on February 26, 2020. Any party claiming a property interest in the lands affected by the decision may appeal the decision within the following time limits:

1. Unknown parties, parties unable to be located after reasonable efforts have been expended to locate, parties who fail or refuse to sign their return receipt, and parties who receive a copy of the decision by regular mail which is not certified, return receipt requested, shall have until March 27, 2020, to file an appeal.

2. Parties receiving service of the decision by certified mail shall have 30 days from the date of receipt to file an appeal.

Parties who do not file an appeal in accordance with the requirements of 43 CFR Part 4, Subpart E, shall be deemed to have waived their rights. Notices of appeal transmitted by facsimile will not be accepted as timely filed.

A copy of the decision may be obtained from:

Bureau of Land Management

Alaska State Office

222 West Seventh Avenue, #13

Anchorage, Alaska 99513-7504

For further information, contact the Bureau of Land Management at 907-271-5960, [email protected], or by Telecommunication Device for the Deaf (TDD) through the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The BLM will reply during normal business hours.

/s/ Eileen Ford

Land Transfer Resolution Specialist

Adjudication Section

Copy furnished to:

Public Information Center (9543)(416)(3/4-25)

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR

Bureau of Land Management

F-14856-A, F-14856-A2

Alaska Native Claims Selection

Notice of Decision Approving Lands for Conveyance

As required by 43 CFR 2650.7(d), notice is hereby given that an appealable decision will be issued by the Bureau of Land Management to Emmonak Corporation. The decision approves the surface estate in the lands described below for conveyance pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. The subsurface estate in these lands will be conveyed to Calista Corporation when the surface estate is conveyed to Emmonak Corporation. The lands are in the vicinity of Emmonak, Alaska, and are described as:

Seward Meridian, Alaska

T. 31 N., R. 79 W.,

Secs. 31 and 32.

Containing 44.97 acres.

T. 31 N., R. 80 W.,

Secs. 3, 6, 7, and 10;

Secs. 16, 21, and 31.

Containing 13.29 acres.

T. 33 N., R. 80 W.,

Secs. 19 and 20.

Containing 29.82 acres.

T. 32 N., R. 81 W.,

Sec. 5.

Containing 1.19 acres.

T. 33 N., R. 81 W.,

Secs. 14 and 35.

Containing 615.33 acres.

Aggregating 704.60 acres.

Notice of the decision was published in the Federal Register on February 27, 2020.

Any party claiming a property interest in the lands affected by the decision may appeal the decision within the following time limits:

1. Unknown parties, parties unable to be located after reasonable efforts have been expended to locate, parties who fail or refuse to sign their return receipt, and parties who receive a copy of the decision by regular mail which is not certified, return receipt requested, shall have until March 30, 2020, to file an appeal.

2. Parties receiving service of the decision by certified mail shall have 30 days from the date of receipt to file an appeal.

Parties who do not file an appeal in accordance with the requirements of 43 CFR Part 4, Subpart E, shall be deemed to have waived their rights. Notices of appeal transmitted by facsimile will not be accepted as timely filed.

A copy of the decision may be obtained from:

Bureau of Land Management

Alaska State Office

222 West Seventh Avenue, #13

Anchorage, Alaska 99513-7504

For further information, contact the Bureau of Land Management at 907-271-5960, by email at [email protected], or by telecommunication device (TDD) through the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The BLM will reply during normal business hours.

/s/ Eileen Ford

Land Transfer Resolution Specialist

Adjudication Section (408)(3/4-25)

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR

Bureau of Land Management

F-14875-A

F-14875-A2

Alaska Native Claims Selection

Notice of Decision Approving Lands for Conveyance

As required by 43 CFR 2650.7(d), notice is hereby given that an appealable decision will be issued by the Bureau of Land Management to Kugkaktlik Limited. The decision approves the surface estate in certain lands for conveyance pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). The lands approved for conveyance lie partially within the former Clarence Rhode National Wildlife Range established December 8, 1960, now known as the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge. As provided by ANCSA, the subsurface estate in lands lying within a national wildlife refuge in existence on December 18, 1971, is not available for conveyance to the regional corporation, Calista Corporation, and will be reserved to the United States in the conveyance document transferring the surface estate. The subsurface estate in the lands lying outside the former Clarence Rhode National Wildlife Range will be conveyed to Calista Corporation when the surface estate is conveyed Kugkaktlik Limited. The lands are in the vicinity of Kipnuk, Alaska, and are described as:

LANDS WITHIN THE FORMER CLARENCE RHODE NATIONAL WILDLIFE RANGE (PUBLIC LAND ORDER NO. 2213), NOW KNOWN AS THE YUKON DELTA NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE

Surface estate to be conveyed to Kugkaktlik Limited

Subsurface estate to be reserved to the United States

Seward Meridian, Alaska

T. 1 S., R. 85 W.,

Secs. 31, 32, and 33.

Containing 690 acres.

T. 2 S., R. 85 W.,

Sec. 6.

Containing 191 acres.

Aggregating 881 acres.

LANDS OUTSIDE THE FORMER CLARENCE RHODE NATIONAL WILDLIFE RANGE

(PUBLIC LAND ORDER NO. 2213), NOW KNOWN AS THE YUKON DELTA NATIONAL

WILDLIFE REFUGE

Surface estate to be conveyed to Kugkaktlik Limited

Subsurface estate to be conveyed to Calista Corporation

Seward Meridian, Alaska

T. 1 S., R. 84 W.,

Sec. 22.

Containing 0.94 acres.

T. 1 S., R. 85 W.,

Secs. 31, 32, and 33.

Containing 1,083 acres.

T. 2 S., R. 85 W.,

Secs. 5 and 6.

Containing 916 acres.

Aggregating 2,000 acres.

Aggregating a Total of 2,881 acres.

Notice of the decision was published in the Federal Register on February 28, 2020.

Any party claiming a property interest in the lands affected by the decision may appeal the decision within the following time limits:

1. Unknown parties, parties unable to be located after reasonable efforts have been expended to locate, parties who fail or refuse to sign their return receipt, and parties who receive a copy of the decision by regular mail which is not certified, return receipt requested, shall have until March 30, 2020 to file an appeal.

2. Parties receiving service of the decision by certified mail shall have 30 days from the date of receipt to file an appeal.

Parties who do not file an appeal in accordance with the requirements of 43 CFR Part 4, Subpart E, shall be deemed to have waived their rights. Notices of appeal transmitted by facsimile will not be accepted as timely filed.

A copy of the decision may be obtained from:

Bureau of Land Management

Alaska State Office

222 West Seventh Avenue, #13

Anchorage, Alaska 99513-7504

For further information, contact the Bureau of Land Management at 907-271-5960, [email protected], or by Telecommunication Device for the Deaf (TDD) through the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The BLM will reply during normal business hours.

/s/ Judy A Kelley

Land Law Examiner

Adjudication Section

Copy furnished to:

Public Information Center (9543)(582)(3/4-25)

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

Alaska Army National Guard, Newtok Readiness Center

Finding of Suitability to Transfer (FOST)

Newtok, Alaska

Interested parties are hereby notified that AKARNG has prepared a FOST report regarding the proposed action described below.

The Alaska Army National Guard (AKARNG) plans to dispose of and terminate its license for a 1.26-acre parcel on which the Newtok Readiness Center (formerly known as “Armory”) is located on in Newtok, Alaska. In compliance with Section 120(h) of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), a FOST report was prepared for the property and is available for a 30-day public comment period from 1 March 2020 to 30 March 2020. The document is accessible online at the following website: https://aws.state.ak.us/OnlinePublicNotices/Default.aspx and conduct a Title search for “Newtok FOST”.

During this period the public may submit comments electronically to: [email protected]

or written comments should be sent to:

Patrick Geary, ECOP Program Manager

State of Alaska DMVA, AKARNG Environmental Section

P.O. Box 5169, JBER, AK 99505 (167)(3/4)

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

Alaska Army National Guard, Saint Mary’s Readiness Center

Finding of Suitability to Transfer (FOST)

Saint Mary’s, Alaska

Interested parties are hereby notified that AKARNG has prepared a FOST report regarding the proposed action described below.

The Alaska Army National Guard (AKARNG) plans to dispose of and terminate its license for a 0.64-acre parcel on which the Saint Mary’s Readiness Center (formerly known as “Armory”) is located on in Saint Mary’s, Alaska. In compliance with Section 120(h) of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), a FOST report was prepared for the property and is available for a 30-day public comment period from 1 March 2020 to 30 March 2020. The document is accessible online at the following website: https://aws.state.ak.us/OnlinePublicNotices/Default.aspx and conduct a Title search for “Saint Mary’s FOST”.

During this period the public may submit comments on the FOST electronically to: [email protected]

or written comments should be sent to:

Patrick Geary, ECOP Program Manager

State of Alaska DMVA, AKARNG Environmental Section

P.O. Box 5169, JBER, AK 99505 (175)(3/4)