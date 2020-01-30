25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 year ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

FOR SALE

10 acres located in Bethel on the north east corner of Tundra Ridge. Opening bid $175,000. Contact Remote Properties, LLC, phone 907-277-4608. Email [email protected]. (26)(12/4-3/26)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

2 Bedroom House for Rent. Furnished, washer/dryer. Located downtown Bethel. 545-0832. (11)(11/13-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Invitation for Quotes

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Goodnews Airport (GNU) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-020

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $22,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on February 04, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Goodnews Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (108)(1/22-29)

Invitation to Bid

Invitation for Bid

Materials Supply

Facilities, Modernization & New Development

Various villages in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta

The Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority (AVCP RHA), Bethel, Alaska invites qualified contractors to bid on Construction Materials Supply as detailed in our bid packet. Interested persons may request an overview packet; fax on your letterhead with name of contact person C/O Abraham Palacios, Development Director, (907) 543-3716 fax. Native Preference section 7b does apply. (74)(1/22-29)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)