25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 year ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

2 Bedroom House for Rent. Furnished, washer/dryer. Located downtown Bethel. 545-0832. (11)(11/13-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

HOUSE FOR SALE

Recently renovated to like new 3 bed 2 ba ranch style home on QUIET cul de sac off Ptarmigan at 344 Owl Street. Large filled lot and big yard. On city water/sewer. HWBB heat, all new flooring, paint, siding, windows, cabinets and appliances. Contact Scott @ 545-1672 to view. Appraisal is $405k. (55)(11/13-cnx)

Request for Proposals

Native Village of Kwinhagak

Quinhagak I.R.A. Council

Quinhagak, Alaska 99655

(907) 556-8165

Fax 556-8166

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Quinhagak Airport Runway Lights

November 13, 2019

The Native Village of Kwinhagak is seeking the services of a qualified contractor to repair the runway lights at the Quinhagak Airport in Quinhagak, Alaska according to requirements specified in this Request for Proposals (RFP).

Quinhagak is in western Alaska on the east shore of Kuskokwim Bay, 71 miles southwest of Bethel. Quinhagak is not located on the road system and is accessible only by plane. The Quinhagak Airport is a vital link between the community and the rest of Alaska, connecting residents to essential services and supplies. The airport runway lights are not functional; planes can only land during daylight hours in clear weather.

The contract is to be administered by Native Village of Kwinhagak. Interested consultants should submit a proposal and cost estimate in response to this RFP to Native Village of Kwinhagak no later than 5:00 p.m. AST on December 6, 2019.

Proposals should be mailed to:

Attention: Native Village of Kwinhagak Runway Lights Project

PO Box 149

Quinhagak, AK 99655

Electronic copies of proposals may be submitted to [email protected]

Project Background

The runway has 44 many white lights, 12 many red lights and 14 many blue lights and the problem is:

There is a high possibility of a damaged electrical line to the runway lights from when the runway was graded, causing the lights not to function properly. The remote switch may need to be repaired or replaced in order for the pilots to operate the lights.

Required Consultant Qualifications

The selected consultant should be qualified with demonstrated experience and familiarity working with Alaska Native Villages.

Scope of Work

The objective of this project is to repair the runway lights at the Quinhagak Airport within thirty (30) days of the issuance of contract.

1. Troubleshoot and repair all runway lights

2. Ensure that the remote switch can be operated by pilots of incoming traffic

Proposal Submissions

For evaluation purposes, proposals should provide sufficient information to assist Native Village of Kwinhagak in determining the most qualified consultant for the project. Consultants interested in bidding should submit a written proposal that includes the following elements:

•Name of the individual(s) that would be working on the project and their proposed area(s) of responsibility.

•Description of the specific, relevant education, experience, and qualifications of the principal Investigator and any consultant staff

•A short narrative that responds to the scope of work as described in this RFP, which demonstrates the consultant’s proposed approach to the project, capability to accomplish the desired goals, and proposed schedule for key deliverables.

•A proposed budget that includes hourly labor rates of project personnel, the number of hours required to complete each task or product, and any necessary and appropriate project travel and direct costs.

All proposals must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. AST on December 6, 2019. Proposals may be submitted via email in electronic format (MS Word or PDF format) to Attention: Native Village of Kwinhagak Runway Lights Project / PO Box 149 / Quinhagak, AK 99655.

Electronic copies of proposals may be submitted to [email protected]

Selection Criteria

•Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following factors:

•Qualifications key personnel.

•Responsiveness of the proposal to the project’s purpose and scope of work.

•Knowledge and experience in rural Alaska

•Demonstrated capability of meeting projected deadlines and successfully completing contracts of similar scope within budget.

•Past performance and references.

•Schedule and cost. (595)(11/20-27)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)