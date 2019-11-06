25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 year ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

2 Bedroom House for Rent. $1802/month includes city tax and heat. Furnished, washer/dryer. Available Oct. 15. Located downtown Bethel. 545-0832. (20)(9/18-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Request for Proposals

LOWER KUSKOKWIM SCHOOL DISTRICT

BUSINESS OFFICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

20-800-FUEL

FUEL REQUIREMENTS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Lower Kuskokwim School District is inviting bids for the 2020 Fuel Requirements. Interested potential contractors must contact Mrs. Naomi Maxie in the LKSD Business office at (907) 543-4842, or email at [email protected], to request a copy of the Request for Proposal 20-800-FUEL. All sealed proposals will be accepted at the LKSD District Office, Attn: Gary Fredericks, Business Manager; P.O. Box 305; 1004 Ron Edwards Way; Bethel, AK 99559 until 5:00 PM local time on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. All sealed proposals must reference our RFP#20-800-FUEL on the outside of the envelope. LKSD reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. (117)(11/6-20)

Invitation for Bids

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR UPCOMING SOLICITATION

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)

Orutsararmiut Native Council

On or about November 11th, 2019, Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be Soliciting sealed bids for Ciullkulek Subdivision Road Improvements, Solicitation# 01-14-20 in Bethel, Alaska. Bid packets will be available for Interested Contractors at our office located at 117 Alex Hately Lane, Bethel, AK 99S59 or can be requested by email at [email protected] Bid packets can also be downloaded on The Plans Room LLC website at www.theplansroom.com.

For any questions you may contact Calvin Cockroft at 907-543-2608, or by the email address listed above.

The work to be performed under this contract is on a project subject to Section 7(b) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (25 U.S.C. 450e(b)).

Section 7(b) requires that, to the greatest extent feasible:

(A) Preferences and opportunities for training and employment shall be given to Indians; and

(B) Preferences in the award of contracts and subcontracts shall be given to Indian Organizations and lndian-owned economic enterprises. (165)(10/23-11/6)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

Missing, please return

Two ceramic bowls taken from the United Pentecostal Church in Bethel sometime between Friday, September 27, 2019 and October 2, 2019. One is white and the other is brown with some other colors. The bowls were last seen in the kitchen and may have been placed on the shelf in the porch. They were originally wrapped in a light blue towel. Please return to the church as soon as possible. (73)(10/9-cnx)