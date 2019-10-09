25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150. Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (17)(9/18-cnx)

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

2 Bedroom House for Rent. $1802/month includes city tax and heat. Furnished, washer/dryer. Available Oct. 15. Located downtown Bethel. 545-0832. (20)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Community Resilience Specialist

Are you passionate about social justice, rural Alaska, and working with communities on the front lines of environmental change? Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium’s Center for Environmentally Threatened Communities is hiring a Community Resilience Specialist. This position supports highly complex projects that directly and immediately increase the resilience of environmentally threatened communities who are pursuing protection-in-place, migration, and relocation. The professional will collaborate with community leadership; funding agencies; and federal, state, Tribal, regional, and non-governmental stakeholders to successfully plan and secure funding for projects that achieve the community’s vision for a safe, healthy, and sustainable future. The position can be located in Anchorage, Bethel, or a community in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. For more information, see the online application. Apply before October 7. Contact Max Neale ([email protected]) with questions. (131)(10/9)

Native Village of Napaimute

The Native Village of Napaimute is seeking bids for the purchase one (1) Landing Craft Mechanized 8 (LCM-8), or similar type vessel, in fair or better overall condition, ITB#2019-02.

Bids must be received by the Napaimute Bethel Office at PO Box 1301 Bethel, AK 99559-1301 no later than 5:00 p.m., local time, October 12, 2019. Any proposal received later than the specified time and date will NOT be accepted or considered. No facsimile, email, or telephone proposals will be accepted. Submitted proposals shall contain all information requested and be submitted in the format shown within the solicitation document. Proposals MUST be sealed and clearly identify the name and number of the ITB on the outside of the envelope/package, as well as the Proposer’s name, address, and business affiliation (if applicable).

The full solicitation (ITB#2019-02) can be found at Napaimute’s website: http://napaimute.org/

Point-of-Contact:

Mark Leary, Director of Operations, email: [email protected]

Cell: 907.545.2877 (158)(9/18-10/9)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

Project Bid Title: Atmautluak Airport (4A2) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-017

Estimated Cost: Between $8,000 and $20,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on October 11, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Atmautluak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(10/9)

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

We are the Chevak Traditional Council, federally recognized governing body of the Qissunamiut Tribe; Chevak Native Village. We protect the health, safety and welfare of our tribal members. Notice of a pending Cultural Adoption of minor child A.K.P.M. DOB 3/19/2018, to Dylon M. Olson. Please contact us as soon as possible concerning this cultural adoption.

Cheval Traditional Council, P.O. Box 140, Chevak AK 99563, (907) 858-7428, fax (907) 858-7812. (69)(9/25-10/9)

Two ceramic bowls taken from the United Pentecostal Church sometime between Friday, September 27, 2019 and October 2, 2019. The bowls were last seen in the kitchen and may have been placed on the shelf in the porch. They were originally wrapped in a light blue towel. Please return to the church as soon as possible. (52)(10/9-cnx)