For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Employment

Emmonak WTP Operator

City of Emmonak – Water Treatment Plant Operator (Level 1 or 2)

The City of Emmonak is seeking a Level I or II Water Treatment Plant Operator (TPO) to operate and manage the City’s Class 2 Water Treatment and distribution system. Experience with the operation and maintenance of a Class 1 Wastewater Collection System which includes a wastewater lagoon and a vacuum sewer collection system is also preferred. The certification the successful candidate holds at the time of the job offer will be the level in which the candidate is hired. Level I TPO candidate must be eligible to pursue a Level II certification within 2 years. Current salary range will be $35,000 per year with housing for Level I TPO and $45,000 per year with housing for Level II TPO. Contact the City of Emmonak at [email protected] or (907) 949-1227 for examples of duties and minimum qualifications.

Level I – $35,000 per year + apartment free of charge

Level II – $45,000 per year w/apartment + low monthly payment (172)(7/31-8/21)

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH ALASKA YOUTH!

Mt. Edgecumbe Highschool in Sitka has opportunities for the following positions:

•Residential Advisors (evening, overnight & weekend day shifts available) – supervising students in the dormitories

•Residential Recreational Professional – providing a variety of recreational opportunities to students

•Administrative Assistant – assisting dormitory management with a variety of tasks

•Cultural Coordinator – providing and coordinating cultural activities

For more information or to apply for any of these positions, please email [email protected] or call (907) 966-3275. (78)(8/14)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

Swan Lake Native Corporation:

Has begun Its reconveyance program under Section 14 (c) of the Alaska NATIVE CLAIMS SETTLEMENT ACT.

The reconveyance will be for land around Nunam Iqua: which was occupied by individuals, or organizations on December 18, 1971 as either (1) a primary place of residence (2) primary place of business, (3) subsistence campsite, (4) site of a nonprofit organization.

Application forms and further information are available from:

Swan Lake Corporation PO Box #31 Nunam Iqua Alaska 99666

Telephone (907) 498-4800.

Applications will be accepted until August 27th, 2019. (91)(4/10-8/21)

Attention Paimiut Members:

Native Village of Paimiut Annual Meeting and Elections will be held in Hooper Bay, AK at the brown TC Building on September 4, 2019. Voting will run throughout the day and the meeting will begin about 5pm. There will be food and door prizes. We hope to see you there. (53)(8/14-9/4)