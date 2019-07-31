For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Employment

Emmonak WTP Operator

City of Emmonak – Water Treatment Plant Operator (Level 1 or 2)

The City of Emmonak is seeking a Level I or II Water Treatment Plant Operator (TPO) to operate and manage the City’s Class 2 Water Treatment and distribution system. Experience with the operation and maintenance of a Class 1 Wastewater Collection System which includes a wastewater lagoon and a vacuum sewer collection system is also preferred. The certification the successful candidate holds at the time of the job offer will be the level in which the candidate is hired. Level I TPO candidate must be eligible to pursue a Level II certification within 2 years. Current salary range will be $35,000 per year with housing for Level I TPO and $45,000 per year with housing for Level II TPO. Contact the City of Emmonak at [email protected] or (907) 949-1227 for examples of duties and minimum qualifications.

Level I – $35,000 per year + apartment free of charge

Level II – $45,000 per year w/apartment + low monthly payment (172)(7/31-cnx)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

Swan Lake Native Corporation:

Has begun Its reconveyance program under Section 14 (c) of the Alaska NATIVE CLAIMS SETTLEMENT ACT.

The reconveyance will be for land around Nunam Iqua: which was occupied by individuals, or organizations on December 18, 1971 as either (1) a primary place of residence (2) primary place of business, (3) subsistence campsite, (4) site of a nonprofit organization.

Application forms and further information are available from:

Swan Lake Corporation PO Box #31 Nunam Iqua Alaska 99666

Telephone (907) 498-4800.

Applications will be accepted until August 27th, 2019. (91)(4/10-8/21)

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Notice is hereby given: that on June 27, 2019, the City of Bethel Planning Office received an application for a Conditional Use Permit to open a retail marijuana store. The legal description is United States Survey 3230 A&B, Lot 4 Block 15. The physical address is 781 3rd Avenue Street, Bethel, Alaska.

Land Owner: City of Bethel P.O. Box 1388 Bethel, Alaska 99559 phone 907-543-2047

Applicant: Essenkay, LLC doing business as Kusko Kush P.O. Box 2343 Bethel, Alaska 99559 phone 907-545-4977.

Purpose: To obtain a Conditional Use Permit in order to open a retail marijuana store.

City of Bethel Contact: Pauline Boratko, Acting Planning Director, City of Bethel Planning Department, phone 907-543-5301.

Time and Place: The regular meeting of the City of Bethel Planning Commission, at 6:30PM, August 8, 2019 at City Hall, located at 300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Council Chambers. (149)(7/31-8/7)

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Notice is hereby given: that on June 25, 2019, the City of Bethel Planning Office received an application for a Conditional Use Permit to open a retail marijuana store. The legal description is United States Survey 81-10, Lot 18 Block 1. The physical address is 658 Ptarmigan Street, Bethel, Alaska.

Land Owner/Applicant: Thae Ho Jeoun and Chu Sung Kim, doing business as The Green Store, P.O. Box 2294, Bethel, Alaska 99559 phone 907-543-3090.

Purpose: To obtain a Conditional Use Permit in order to open a retail marijuana store.

City of Bethel Contact: Pauline Boratko, Acting Planning Director, City of Bethel Planning Department, phone 907-543-5301.

Time and Place: The regular meeting of the City of Bethel Planning Commission, at 6:30PM, August 8, 2019 at City Hall, located at 300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Council Chambers. (141)(7/31-8/7)

