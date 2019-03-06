

For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

18’ SSV Lund with 60 hp high thrust Yamaha 20 inch shaft. About 150 hours on motor, maintained well with no problems. In excellent condition. Lund boat reinforced side and motor mount, no leaks. Minor dents. Asking $11,000. Email me at [email protected] (42)(12/23-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

2017 Chevy Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab 4WD. It was purchased last year and its never used. 25 miles. $48,000. 907-545-0375. (21)(12/5-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

FOR RENT

1,350 sq/ft office/commercial space for rent. Excellent space in very nice well-maintained building located next to Arctic Chiropractic at Alex Hately on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway. Available starting in October. $3,750/mo for building. $4,000/mo for building and garage. Call Chris 543-7600. (43)(9/30-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

NOTICE OF ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE

Black 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T

VIN No.: 5XYZUDLA3DG072463

State License No.: GWV 989

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

The above vehicle was abandoned in May 2018. It is presently located at 320 3rd Avenue in Bethel, Alaska. Attempts to locate the owner have been unsuccessful. The vehicle is deemed abandoned under AS 28.11.010 and the title to the vehicle will be transferred to the private property owner if not redeemed within 30 days. Please call Wilson Green at (907) 545-3320 or (907) 543-2220. (90)(2/13-3/6)

ONC Public Disclosure Notice

The Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be submitting its 2018 Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) Annual Performance Review (APR) on or about March 21, 2019. A Draft Copy of the plan is available at ONC Offices.

If any ONC tribal member, official or other member of the public has comments or questions, they may be directed to Calvin Cockroft, ONC Tribal Housing Administrator, at 543-2608. Comment period deadline is March 20, 2019. (79)(2/20-3/13)

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

Finding of Suitability to Transfer (FOST)

The Alaska Army National Guard plans to dispose of and terminate its license for a 0.81-acre parcel on which the Akiachak Readiness Center is located on, in Akiachak, AK. In compliance with Section 120(h) of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, a Finding of Suitability to Transfer (FOST) was prepared for the property.

The FOST document is available for a 30-day public review period from March 1, 2019 through April 1, 2019. The document is accessible online at the following website:https://aws.state.ak.us/OnlinePublicNotices/Default.aspx

Alternatively, a printed copy is available for viewing at: Z.J. Loussac Public Library, 3600 Denali St., Anchorage, AK 99503.

Comments can be sent electronically to: [email protected] or written comments should be sent to:

Patrick Geary, ECOP Program Manager

State of Alaska DMVA, AKARNG Environmental Section

P.O. Box 5800, JBER, AK 99505 (146)(3/6)

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

Finding of Suitability to Transfer (FOST)

The Alaska Army National Guard plans to dispose of and terminate its license for a 1.49-acre parcel on which the Tuluksak Readiness Center is located on, in Tuluksak, AK. In compliance with Section 120(h) of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, a Finding of Suitability to Transfer (FOST) was prepared for the property.

The FOST document is available for a 30-day public review period from March 1, 2019 through April 1, 2019. The document is accessible online at the following website:https://aws.state.ak.us/OnlinePublicNotices/Default.aspx

Alternatively, a printed copy is available for viewing at: Z.J. Loussac Public Library, 3600 Denali St., Anchorage, AK 99503.

Comments can be sent electronically to: [email protected] or written comments should be sent to:

Patrick Geary, ECOP Program Manager

State of Alaska DMVA, AKARNG Environmental Section

P.O. Box 5800, JBER, AK 99505 (146)(3/6)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF ALASKA FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT AT BETHEL

In the Matter of the Estate of:

PAULA JEAN KOMPKOFF, Deceased.

Case No. 4BE-17-134 ES,

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that KAYTLYND COLLINS, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-captioned estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months from the date of first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to KAYTLYND COLLINS, Personal Representative of the Estate, c/o VALCARCE LAW OFFICE, LLC, P. O. Box 409, Bethel, Alaska 99559, or filed with the Court.

DATED this 6th day of March, 2019 at Bethel, Alaska

Personal Representative

VALCARCE LAW OFFICE, LLC

JIM VALCARCE (127)(3/6-20)