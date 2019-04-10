

For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

18’ SSV Lund with 60 hp high thrust Yamaha 20 inch shaft. About 150 hours on motor, maintained well with no problems. In excellent condition. Lund boat reinforced side and motor mount, no leaks. Minor dents. Asking $11,000. Email me at [email protected] (42)(12/23-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

2017 Chevy Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab 4WD. It was purchased last year and its never used. 25 miles. $48,000. 907-545-0375. (21)(12/5-cnx)

For Sale

F-90B Yamaha Four (stroke) EM Jet Unit.

Very low hours, never use on the Kuskokwim, one owner, in excellent condition Priced $7,500. Call 907-545-4580.

A upright 15cu freezer ($200) (31)(4/10-5/1)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Employment

Maintenance Laborer – Bethel

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC)

$25.96 hr. Union Position Excellent benefit package

Obtain a job description and online application at https://www.ahfc.us/about-us/jobs/all-job-seekers/ or a paper application may be picked up and submitted at the AHFC office located at 1029 Ridgecrest Dr., Bethel, AK.

An AHFC application must be submitted for each position (a resume may be attached). APPLICATION MUST BE RECEIVED BY 5 p.m. April 11, 2019.

Public Housing Residents are encouraged to apply.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER (80)(4/3-10)

Two (2) Temporary Summer Student Aide – Bethel

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC)

$16.56 hr.

The temporary student hire program provides job opportunities to youth ages 16-22. Students perform or assist in performing a broad range of unskilled grounds keeping, apartment/building maintenance or office work. Two (2) positions available.

Must be at least 16 years old and a continuing student. Must provide proof of student status.

Obtain a job description and online application at www.ahfc.us. An AHFC application must be submitted for each position (a resume may be attached).

APPLICATION MUST BE RECEIVED BY 5:00 P.M., April 15, 2019.

Public Housing Residents are encouraged to apply.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER (109)(4/10-17)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Request for Proposals

LOWER KUSKOKWIM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PERCENT FOR ART ANNOUNCEMENT

Kwethluk K-12 Replacement School

The Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) is requesting proposals from qualified artists to provide professional services for the Kwethluk K-12 Replacement School Percent for Art project.

PROPOSAL DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Dennis Cobos at (907) 543-4919 or at [email protected]

PROPOSAL QUESTIONS should be directed to Dennis Cobos at (907) 543-4919 or at [email protected]

PROPOSAL DOCUMENTS must be mailed to:

Dennis Cobos

Contract Manager

Capital Projects Division

Lower Kuskokwim School District

P.O. Box 305

Bethel, Alaska 99559-0305

Note: For artists who wish to deliver proposals in person the location for delivery is:

Dennis Cobos

District Office, Room 232

Lower Kuskokwim School District

1004 Ron Edwards Way

Bethel, AK 99559-0305

Original proposals will be received until 3:00 p.m. local time on May 10, 2019. The proposals will then be distributed to the Selection Committee for evaluation. This committee’s individual evaluations of the proposals will be presented to the Contract Manager of Capital Projects within 15 business days of the proposal due date. The winning artist will be notified by May 31, 2019.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. (191)(4/10-24)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

Swan Lake Native Corporation:

Has begun Its reconveyance program under Section 14 (c) of the Alaska NATIVE CLAIMS SETTLEMENT ACT.

The reconveyance will be for land around Nunam Iqua: which was occupied by individuals, or organizations on December 18, 1971 as either (1) a primary place of residence (2) primary place of business, (3) subsistence campsite, (4) site of a nonprofit organization.

Application forms and further information are available from:

Swan Lake Corporation PO Box #31 Nunam Iqua Alaska 99666

Telephone (907) 498-4800.

Applications will be accepted until June 28th, 2019. (91)(4/10-6/26)