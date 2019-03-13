

For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

18’ SSV Lund with 60 hp high thrust Yamaha 20 inch shaft. About 150 hours on motor, maintained well with no problems. In excellent condition. Lund boat reinforced side and motor mount, no leaks. Minor dents. Asking $11,000. Email me at [email protected]. (42)(12/23-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

2017 Chevy Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab 4WD. It was purchased last year and its never used. 25 miles. $48,000. 907-545-0375. (21)(12/5-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Invitation to Bid

INVITATION TO BID

Section 001116

Joann A. Alexie Memorial (K-12) School Replacement Section 001116

Lower Kuskokwim School District Page 1 of 1

SECTION 001116 – INVITATION TO BID

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids for the Lower Kuskokwim School District Joann A. Alexie (K-12) Memorial School Replacement project located in Atmautluak, Alaska will be received from interested contractors until 2:00 PM on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at Nvision Architecture, Inc., 1231 Gambell Street, Suite 400, Anchorage, Alaska 99501, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened.

Project Summary: The project consists of construction of a new 28,555 square foot K-12 school in Atmautluak which includes, but is not limited to, classrooms, commercial kitchen, career tech, and gymnasium. The new site will also have new boardwalks and a new utility deck containing water storage, fuel storage, a boiler building, and a generator module. Project includes significant utility site work, new boardwalks and site prep at the new school site. A new utility deck will also be provided near the obsolete school site near the existing waste water treatment plant. This utility deck will contain an owner provided Water Treatment Plant and Water Storage Module to be relocated by the General Contractor from Bethel to Atmautluak. Following the completion of the new school, the contractor shall demolish the adjacent, obsolete BIA school building and associated water and sewer piping. All waste materials shall be hauled to legally designated landfill(s).

Complete bidding documents for this project will be available on March 11, 2019 in electronic form only. They may be viewed online and downloaded without charge and without deposit from:

https://www.submittalexchange.com/planroom/bid.aspx?project=JoannAAlexie&log=Planroom

Any Addenda to the project will also be available on that website. Bidders must register through that website to be notified when Addenda are posted. Bidders are solely responsible to obtain all Bid Documents and Addenda Documents.

Bidder Questions: All Bidder questions must be in writing and submitted via email to both:

A. Ryan Butte (LKSD) – Email: [email protected]

B. Jobe Bernier (Nvision) – Email: [email protected]

Phone messages will not be replied. For expediency, please write “Atmautluak K-12 Bid” in the subject line on all questions. All questions will be considered for response via subsequent Addenda until Friday April 5th, 2019 (7 days prior to bid opening).

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 at Nvision Architecture, Inc., 1231 Gambell Street, Suite 400, Anchorage, Alaska 99501. All interested Prime Bidders, Sub-bidders, and Suppliers are urged to attend.

PUBLICATION DATES: March 11, March 13, March 18 (422)(3/13)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

ONC Public Disclosure Notice

The Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) will be submitting its 2018 Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) Annual Performance Review (APR) on or about March 21, 2019. A Draft Copy of the plan is available at ONC Offices.

If any ONC tribal member, official or other member of the public has comments or questions, they may be directed to Calvin Cockroft, ONC Tribal Housing Administrator, at 543-2608. Comment period deadline is March 20, 2019. (79)(2/20-3/13)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF ALASKA FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT AT BETHEL

In the Matter of the Estate of:

PAULA JEAN KOMPKOFF, Deceased.

Case No. 4BE-17-134 ES,

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that KAYTLYND COLLINS, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-captioned estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months from the date of first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to KAYTLYND COLLINS, Personal Representative of the Estate, c/o VALCARCE LAW OFFICE, LLC, P. O. Box 409, Bethel, Alaska 99559, or filed with the Court.

DATED this 6th day of March, 2019 at Bethel, Alaska

Personal Representative

VALCARCE LAW OFFICE, LLC

JIM VALCARCE (127)(3/6-20)

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION

An application package for an Oil Discharge Prevention and Contingency Plan, under Alaska Statute 46.04.030 and in accordance with 18 AAC 75, has been received by the Department of Environmental Conservation. The details are as follows:

Applicant:

Alaska Village Electric Cooperative, Inc.

4831 Eagle Street

Anchorage, Alaska 99503

Proposed Activity: Review of a plan renewal application package for an Oil Discharge Prevention and Contingency Plan that is required to commit adequate resources to meet all planning requirements for prevention and response for a realistic maximum discharge from the operations of Alaska Village Electric Cooperative, Inc. Emmonak Power Plant facility. This facility has a capacity of 560,000 gallons; diesel is the only petroleum product stored.

Location: Delta Street, Emmonak, Alaska

Potential Results: A potential risk exists of oil spills entering the lands or waters of the state as a result of this operation.

Activity identified as: State Contingency Plan Number 19-CP-5227

Any person wishing to submit a request for additional information or provide comments regarding this application may do so in writing to Jennifer Sonne, Department of Environmental Conservation, SPAR/PPRP, 555 Cordova St. Anchorage, AK 99501, 907-269-0336 (phone), 907-269-7648 (fax), or [email protected].

The public comment period for this application begins on March 7, 2019 and ends on April 5, 2019. Requests for additional information and comments must be received by 5:00 pm on April 5, 2019. It is the responsibility of the commenter to verify that facsimile and email submissions are received by the deadline. An additional comment period may be provided in accordance with 18 AAC 75.455(d).

Copies of the application package are available for public review at the following locations: the department’s office at 555 Cordova St. Anchorage, AK 99501; and the department’s website at http://dec.alaska.gov/Applications/SPAR/PublicMVC/IPP/CPlansUnderReview.

The department will hold a public hearing on the plan application if it determines that good cause exists. Residents in the affected area or the governing body of an affected municipality may request a public hearing by writing to the Department of Environmental Conservation, at the above address prior to March 21, 2019. The State of Alaska, Department of Environmental Conservation complies with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are a person with a disability who may need a special accommodation in order to participate in this public process, please contact Theresa Zimmerman at (907) 465-6171 or TDD Relay Service 1-800-770-8973/TTY or dial 711 prior to March 27, 2019 to ensure that any necessary accommodations can be provided. (420)(3/13)