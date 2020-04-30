National Weather Service Anchorage AK 924 PM AKDT Wed Apr 29 2020 Lower Kuskokwim Valley-Kuskokwim Delta- Including the cities of Aniak, Sleetmute, Bethel, Hooper Bay, and Nunivak Island 924 PM AKDT Wed Apr 29 2020 ...ICE JAM FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FROM ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM ANIAK TO AKIAK.... The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of Alaska...including the following areas...Aniak, Kalskag, Tuluksak, and Akiak. * Through Saturday afternoon * An ice jam formed downstream of Napaimiut is causing flooding just upstream. When the ice jam releases there is potential for flooding downstream from Aniak to Akiak. * Residents should be prepared for possible rapid rises in river levels and take the necessary precautions for protection of life and property. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding. You are encouraged to closely monitor this weather situation. Preparation for this potentially dangerous weather event should begin now.

