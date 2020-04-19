Five new cases of COVID-19 announced in four Alaska communities

19 new recovered cases recorded yesterday, recovered cases now total 147.
April 18, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced five new cases of COVID-19 in four Alaska communities – Anchorage (1), Soldotna (2), Palmer (1) and Wasilla. (1). This brings the total case count in Alaska to 314.
These new cases were reported from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 17 and reflect data posted at noon today on coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com.
Of the new cases, two are male and three are female. One is aged 10-19; one is aged 30-39; two are aged 40-49; and one is aged 70-79. There have been a total of 36 hospitalizations and nine deaths with no new hospitalizations and no new deaths yesterday. Recovered cases now total 147, including 19 new recovered cases recorded yesterday.
