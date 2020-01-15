Fishing for Entries!

The USDA Forest Service – Alaska Region is proud to join Wildlife Forever along with other partners as the new host for the Alaska State-Fish Art program. Start your entry today, the contest deadline is Mar. 31, 2020.

The Alaska State-Fish Art program is a great opportunity for youth to learn about aquatic conservation through art. Artists in grades K-12 are eligible to compete for state and national recognition and prizes.

There are multiple award categories including for any saltwater state fish, migratory fish, or even invasive species. Visit the website listed below for more details.

Contestants in Alaska are encouraged to compete for the uniquely Alaskan Fish Heritage Award by submitting a king salmon entry and essay promoting our cultural, recreational, or economic connection to commercial, sport, or subsistence fishing in Alaska.

“The Forest Service is pleased to be the host for the Alaska State-Fish Art Contest this year because in Alaska, fishing is not just a sport, it’s our way of life and an important part of our culture,” said Dave Schmid, Alaska’s Regional Forester, “We look forward to working with Wildlife Forever to create future anglers and stewards.”

“The State-Fish Art Contest has the power to take students out of the classroom and into the great outdoors,” said Julia Luger, Education and Communication Director of Wildlife Forever. “This contest will create an opportunity for young people in Alaska to connect with fish and fishing through art and science.”

Students from Alaska should submit their Fish Heritage Award entry with the following:

•Horizontal artwork featuring a king salmon, 9” x 12” in size

•Essay about the king salmon that is no longer than one page with name and grade on the back

•Alaska State-Fish Art Contest entry form, attached to the back of the artwork

Completed entries should be mailed no later than Mar. 31, 2020 to the following address:

USDA Forest Service

Attn: Bobbie Jo Skibo

PO Box 21628

Juneau, AK 99802

The award-winning Wildlife Forever State-Fish Art® Contest brings children, art and aquatic conservation together. To enter, young artists create an original illustration of any official state fish and written words detailing its behavior, habitat, and efforts to conserve it. Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Educators nationwide utilize Fish On!, the full-color State-Fish Art lesson plan, integrating the disciplines of science and art. Entries are due postmarked by Mar. 31 each year. www.statefishart.org.

