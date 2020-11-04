Fishing at the Seawall

November 4, 2020 In our Native Land 0
photo by Greg Lincoln

Jerry Riley of Bethel (and originally from St. Mary’s) was jigging through the crusty river ice for lush fish at the Bethel Seawall across the Slough last Sunday afternoon.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.