9 year old Michael Chris Jr. of Bethel got his first moose this past weekend while hunting with his family. It is a great honor and his relatives are very proud for his successful hunt. Below is Michael and his hunting partner Seth O’Brien.
First Moose
Recent Posts
- Arrest made in cold case murder of Shelley Connolly September 5, 2019
- A place of rest September 4, 2019
- Ugly is More Than Skin Deep September 4, 2019
- King Ranch Chicken September 4, 2019
- More rain on the way for fires in the Bristol Bay region September 4, 2019
- BRHS squads do well at Bartlett State Preview race September 4, 2019
- Blackberry Festival XC Race results September 4, 2019
- Lady Warriors take 4th at Bethel Volleyball Invitational September 4, 2019
- Go beyond your comfort zone September 4, 2019
- 22 of 24 RurAL CAP sites to open doors statewide Sept. 3 September 4, 2019
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 29 September 4, 2019
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 20 – 30 September 4, 2019
- Extreme conditions extend Alaska wildfire season to September 30 September 4, 2019
- K9 officer sniffs out drugs September 4, 2019
- Alaska’s Code Blue Steering Committee response to vetoes September 4, 2019
Be the first to comment