Finding courage in the New Year

by Greg Lincoln

Welcome to 2020! A brand new decade is upon us and we are looking forward to whatever it may hold in store for us all. The changing of the year is also at time to reflect on the past, to remember all the things that we did, our accomplishments, and also the things we need to improve upon.

It is also a time to refresh those resolutions.

Sometime in the future we may find ourselves in the difficult situation of when a friend of ours has lost someone that they love and is close to them. What do we say in times like these? Just be yourself, be the friend that you have always been and let them know that you are there to help them with anything they may need.

It can be overwhelming, to be the one who is in the uncompromising position of being subjected to irreversible loss. It is a helpless feeling, the worst ever pain known to man. But all loss is not the same, there are differences. Sometimes the loss is expected and you have a little time to process your thoughts and feelings and to prepare. And then the farther you go down the spectrum, the more uncomfortable and stressful it becomes and the helplessness levels increase.

I am sure you can imagine in your own mind what is at the far end of that spectrum. Your thoughts and feelings may be different from others and that is okay.

And when you come to the point where you don’t know what to do, which sometimes happens, the only thing you can do is pray.

One of the benefits of prayer that we have experienced in our own journey is that it gets whatever is bothering you off your mind. Prayer also gives you the strength and courage to keep going. It produces a sense of peace. If you have a monumental and seemingly impossible task in front of you, prayer makes it easier to tackle.

If we are able to, a good New Year resolution could be to make ourselves available to the bereaved, even just to be there to say ‘I don’t know what to say’.

The fact that you are there to say that means that you are right there, present, and near. And to your friend, that is very reassuring.

Those are just a few of our thoughts as we enter this brand new year and decade as well! We hope that the days ahead will be productive, rewarding and fulfilling for you. Happy new year friends!

