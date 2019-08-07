Fall Public Safety Training Academy Commences

by Dept. of Public Safety

The Alaska Law Enforcement Training (ALET) Academy’s second session of the year began Sunday, July 28, with the enrollment of 39 recruits representing police agencies. The class includes 15 Alaska State Trooper recruits, one Wildlife Trooper recruit, seven Village Public Safety Officer recruits, and 16 police officer recruits from 11 police departments around the state.

“It makes me proud to know this group of young Alaskans is ready to devote their careers to making Alaska a safer place,” said Governor Michael J. Dunleavy. “Expanding the ranks of our Troopers and Village Public Safety Officers is one part of my administration’s overall plan to improve public safety in urban and rural Alaska which includes more resources for law enforcement to fight crime, tougher sentencing guidelines for convicted criminals and making sure Alaska’s law enforcement community knows they have a friend in the Governor’s office.”

Trooper recruits will complete more than 1,000 hours of training during the 16-week basic ALET. The training incorporates intensive instruction in law enforcement-related topics, physical fitness, and scenario-based exercises, all designed to prepare them for successful careers in law enforcement. Academy instructor staff includes veteran Alaska State Troopers, one VPSO, and city police officers from multiple agencies.

“The Public Safety Training Academy is proud to welcome the students of ALET 1902,” Academy Commander Lieutenant Chad Goeden said. “They will be vigorously trained and tested so that upon graduation, they will be well-equipped to protect Alaskans. I look forward to seeing their progress and development.”

Upon graduation, ALET 1902 recruits will join police agencies across the state. At that time, trooper recruits will move to their first duty assignments in Fairbanks, Soldotna, or the Mat-Su Valleys for a 12-week Field Training and Evaluation Program.

“We’re excited to welcome another big class of State Trooper recruits,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price. “Graduates of this class will be the best of the best. The ranks of Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers are filling at a pace not seen in more than a decade resulting in more troopers for more communities helping to address the governor’s priority to improve public safety in Alaska.”