Evidence of COVID-19 community spread no longer in Nunapitchuk

On September 16, the Native Village of Nunapitchuk, City of Nunapitchuk, and YKHC issued a joint statement that community spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, was occurring in Nunapitchuk.

After comprehensive review of data collected during several rounds of community-based testing, YKHC believes there is no longer evidence of COVID-19 community spread in Nunapitchuk at this time. YKHC would like to thank Nunapitchuk’s leadership for implementing community-wide protective measures to help isolate COVID-19 in the village.

While this occurrence of community-spread in Nunapitchuk appears to have resolved, YKHC strongly urges all residents across the YK Delta to remain vigilant and practice all known protective measures against COVID-19, as the virus spreads easily, cases can re-emerge quickly, and positive cases are rapidly growing in state and the YK Delta. Because COVID-19 is a novel virus, hospitals do not have access to vaccines that can prevent transmission or medical treatments that can treat serious infections and we never know when a COVID-19 will result in serious illness or death.

Protective measures include: avoid all non-essential travel, avoid hosting or attending gatherings with anyone outside your household, opt for free COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the Bethel, St. Mary’s, and Aniak airports when arriving from out-of-region, practice regular handwashing, remain physically distant (more than six feet) from anyone who does not reside in your same household, wear a mask when in public, and frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces in your home.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, and diminished sense of taste or smell. If you have these symptoms, do not go to your village clinic or to the emergency room in Bethel. Instead, call your village clinic or in Bethel call 543-6949 so a health care provider can assist you.

Get the latest information on COVID-19 from YKHC at www.ykhc.org/covid-19.