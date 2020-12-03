Evidence of COVID-19 community spread in Tuluksak and Kongiganak

Evidence of COVID-19 Community Spread in Tuluksak

YKHC has evidence that widespread community-based transmission of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is occurring in the village of Tuluksak. This joint advisory is issued by YKHC and Tuluksak Native Community out of an abundance of caution, to warn the public we believe community spread is occurring and so individuals can take appropriate measures to reduce exposure to or spread of the virus.

The determination of community spread was made by YKHC on November 23, following numerous recent COVID-19 cases in the village that cannot be linked to travel at this time. The case investigations are on-going.

Evidence of COVID-19 Community Spread in Kongiganak

YKHC has evidence that widespread community-based transmission of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is occurring in the village of Kongiganak. This joint advisory is issued by YKHC and the Native Village of Kongiganak out of an abundance of caution, to warn the public we believe community spread is occurring and so individuals can take appropriate measures to reduce exposure to or spread of the virus.

The determination of community spread was made by YKHC on November 23, following numerous recent COVID-19 cases in the village that cannot be linked to travel at this time. The case investigations are on-going.

Community spread of COVID-19 in YK Delta communities is not unexpected given the recent spike in travel-related cases. YKHC has been urging the public for months that the pandemic and the public health risks it posesnare not over. The medical community has no way of knowing when someone will have a serious reaction to a COVID-19 infection, that requires hospitalization or could lead to death. Further, there are no widespread, well-established medical treatments for individuals experiencing a serious infection of COVID-19.

Now, more than ever, it is essential the public practice protective measures, which include: wear a mask when in public, keep social circles very small and remain physically distant (more than six feet) from anyone who does not reside in your household, avoid all non-essential travel, opt for free COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the Bethel, St. Mary’s, and Aniak airports when arriving from out-of-region, practice regular handwashing, and frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces in your home. It takes a collective effort, as a community, to stop the transmission of this highly contagious virus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, and diminished sense of taste or smell. If you have these symptoms, do not go to your village clinic or to the emergency room in Bethel. Instead, call your village clinic or in Bethel call 543-6949 so a health care provider can assist you. Get the latest information on COVID-19 from YKHC at www.ykhc.org/covid-19.