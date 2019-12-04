Everyone welcome to help with planning the next Cama-i Festival

Camai Dance Festival planning meeting: Thursday, December 12 at 7 PM. Location: UAF Kuskokwim Campus Room 118. Cama-i is a community organized event. All are welcome to the planning meetings.

Nicholai Joekay, Bethel, AK

What I’ve learned in school

In Bethel, I have learned many new things. Welding is good, we can make something like a table and a cabinet, but my favorite class is wood shop. We can make anything, like a house or maqii. In this woodshop class they use math to build things. Welding and woodshop can get us to a better job.

In health class I learned about bullying and how to stop bullying in school. In this writing class we can be better writers, so we can write a paper and other types of writing. In Bethel I’m trying my best in all the classes so I can learn more things.

Living in the dorm is fun. And we can have fun with friends and meet new people from other places. Sometimes I get home sick, but I force myself to finish the semester. The dorm rules are curfew at 8:30 in the school week, and weekend are at 10:00, and lights out at 10:30 for the school week, and for the weekends lights out is at 11:30. In the dorms we do our chores; my chore this week is washing dishes.

Sean Lupie, BRHS, Bethel, AK

Do it yourself, eliminate bed bugs

I approached the Anchorage Daily News and they didn’t want to investigate or print anything. I had bed bugs I got from Black Angus Inn when me and my daughter stayed there. I learned how to get rid of them with oven, freezer and diatomaceous earth.

To clear a home of bed bugs in a week, clear the pipes from the water and leave your house for 1 week in -25 below zero. Or do it the slow way: encapsulate beds with tarp and rotate bedding into either freezer for 3 days or oven at 110˚F for 2 hours. Also do washing in ¼ cup kleen-free in regular washing machine size washer. Sprinkle diatomaceous earth in all cracks and crevices of home.

Susan Johnson, Anchorage, AK 99514

Governor calls out distortion and misinformation regarding Federal Roadless Rule Grant

Governor Michael J. Dunleavy wants to set the record straight regarding the Alaska Department Natural Resources (DNR) decision to utilize grant funds to evaluate the economic impacts of a Roadless Rule exemption for the Tongass National Forest.

Here are the facts. The Alaska Division of Forestry (DOF), a division of DNR, received $2.0 million from the U.S. Forest Service in 2018. The state utilized the funding in its role as a cooperating agency in the federal rulemaking process. DOF approved a grant of up to $250,000 to the Alaska Forest Association (AFA), a non-profit trade organization representing the Alaska forest products industry, to conduct an economic analysis of the amount of timber produced under each alternative. These alternatives were developed by the Alaska Roadless Rule Citizen Advisory Committee and will be updated following the recent release of the draft alternative EIS.

The analysis by AFA will help inform the state as it prepares comments on the draft EIS and is both important and necessary to determine where harvesting may take place while using the best available industry practices. Lifting the Roadless Rule also creates new recreational opportunities in the Tongass like kayaking and hiking for Alaskans and visitors from around the world and can increase connectivity between communities in the Southeast region.

Two members of the United States Congress, Congressman Raul Grijalva of Arizona and Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, have requested the USDA investigate the “potential misuse of a recent U.S. Forest Service grant to the State of Alaska.”

“This is another example of cherry picking information to distort and mislead the American public and members of Congress,” said Governor Dunleavy. “I respectfully suggest Congressman Grijalva and Senator Stabenow do their homework before asking a federal agency to conduct a costly, time consuming and ultimately pointless investigation into a grant that will provide essential information about lifting the Roadless Rule. Exempting the Tongass from the Roadless Rule will create new jobs and economic activity in a region hard hit by the misguided policies of a previous administration.”

“As Alaskans we continually need to remind the Washington D.C. establishment that Alaska is a sovereign state. As Governor, I will continue to use our resources and assets to the benefit of all Alaskans,” said Governor Dunleavy.

Office of Governor Michael J. Dunleavy, Juneau, AK