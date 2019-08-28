Escapee apprehended

A report was made to AST that Brandon Agathluk (age 27) of Emmonak had escaped from the Emmonak Police Dept on 8/21/19 at about 0255 hours. Agathluk had been arrested earlier in the evening on 2 separate arrest warrants. On 8/23/19 at about 1135 hours, Emmonak AST located Agathluk at an abandoned residence in Emmonak. Agathluk jumped out of a window of the residence in an attempt to get away from AST and the Emmonak VPSO. Agathluk was apprehended after a short foot chase. Agathluk was arrested for Escape in the 2nd Degree and lodged he was later transported to YKCC in Bethel.

Related