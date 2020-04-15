Submit your original design for a chance to win $100 and a T-shirt with your winning work! We are now accepting submissions for the 2021 K300 logo – the winning design will be used on all official K300 apparel.

Requirements: Your design must include the year “2021”.Your design must include the words “Kuskokwim 300” or “K300”.(Designs may also list villages on the race trail and can note that the 2021 race will be the 42nd annual K300).

Deadline: All entries must be received by April 30th.You can send your design by email to [email protected] or by US Mail to:K300, PO Box 3001, Bethel, AK 99559.

Longtime K300 fans and volunteers will recall that logo contest voting usually takes place at the annual Volunteer Appreciation Picnic each spring. Due to the ongoing “Stay at Home” order, that event is postponed indefinitely. Voting for the 2021 Logo Contest will take place online during the month of May. Stay tuned for more details!