Dumpsters arriving soon for painting

Eighteen new dumpsters will be arriving on the June 1st barge and will be available to be painted. If you, your family, your work, or group of friends want to paint one please contact Margaret at [email protected] or 545-2911. Please submit a sketch of your idea to her. The Summer Art Camps for this year have been cancelled.

The Cov-ART-19 community art show is tentatively scheduled for this fall at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center. All forms of creativity are welcome – pottery to poems, skin sewing to sculpture, painting, drawing, carving, music, everything is welcomed for family viewing. For more information call Reyne 545-4468.

The Steel Salmon and Raven auction is also tentatively scheduled for this fall on October 3rd, 2020. Steel salmon and raven cut-outs courtesy of Shorty Salzbrun are available for pick up, please call Reyne Athanas at 545-4468.