Drug-sniffing K9 assists in arrest

Alaska State Troopers with the Parks Highway Team contacted occupants of a vehicle in a pullout near mile post 269 of the Parks Hwy near Healy on 3/1/2019, at 1956 hours. AST realized something was awry with the occupants and with the assistance of AST K-9 BALU-MOCHA, AST located and seized a firearm and about 3 grams of crystal methamphetamine from passenger Lacey Compton, age 39 of Anchorage. Compton was issued a criminal citation/summons for MICS 4th Degree for possessing methamphetamine. Compton was released with a promise to appear in court.

AST currently has seven (7) K-9 Teams across Alaska. These K-9 Teams are tasked with drug-detection and interdiction, as well as patrol related work such as handler protection, tracking, and apprehension. AST K-9 Teams are trained to locate and detect large and small amounts of controlled substances concealed in vehicles, residences, mail, luggage, and other methods of concealment and trafficking.

