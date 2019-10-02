Doyon Board Candidate application period to close Oct. 7th

Doyon, Limited is seeking candidates to fill five board seats that will be up for election at the March 2020 Doyon annual meeting. Interested shareholders can access the online application portal from a link posted to www.doyon.com/boardelection. The deadline to apply is Monday, October 7, 2019, at 5 p.m. AKDT.

To be eligible, a candidate must be a voting Doyon shareholder who is at least 18 years of age. Each director seat is for a term of three years.

Doyon shareholders will vote to fill the five seats at the 2020 Doyon annual meeting. Current directors whose terms expire at the March 2020 annual meeting are Shirley Cleaver, Georgianna Lincoln, Esther McCarty, PJ Simon and Orie Williams.

The board of directors oversees the directives of Doyon, Limited. Board members participate in quarterly board meetings, committee meetings and special events, such as the Dialogue with Doyon meetings.

Doyon must receive a completed candidate application no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, to be considered for board candidacy.

For more information on the online application, or to schedule a time to complete the application online at one of the Doyon offices, please contact the Doyon legal department at [email protected], 907-459-2177 (in Fairbanks) or 1-888-478-4755 ext. 2177 (toll-free).