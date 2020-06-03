Dipnetting for Smelt

June 3, 2020 Village Telegraph 0

Veronika Gregory, age 13, is from Kalskag. Her love of fishing shows while she is dipnetting for some smelts. She is holding one of her catch for some good luck. Photo by Cecelia L. Aloysius on May 28th, 2020.

