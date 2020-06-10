Dan Graham named new General Manager of Donlin Gold

Donlin Gold announced today (June 5th, 2020) that longtime Alaska miner Dan Graham will lead Donlin Gold as the project’s new general manager, succeeding Andy Cole, who is retiring June 16, 2020.

As general manager, Dan will be responsible for progressing the project, working closely with the Calista Corporation and The Kuskokwim Corporation – the Alaska Native Corporations which own the subsurface mineral rights and surface access rights – as well as shareholders Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (NOVAGOLD). Graham was appointed by and reports to the Donlin Gold LLC Board of Directors.

“I’m honored to be asked to lead the Donlin Gold project, which has the potential to deliver significant social and economic benefits for western Alaska,” said Dan Graham, general manager. “Residents of this region have known of this site’s potential for decades, and I look forward to applying my experience to build on the substantial advancements we’ve already made in progressing Donlin Gold.”

Dan’s career reflects Alaska’s deep mining traditions. Dan earned a degree in mining engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in the 1980s and has built a career in the industry in Alaska, beginning as an equipment operator and working his way up through the ranks over the past 36 years. Dan has been a registered Alaska Professional Mining Engineer since 1994 and has led Donlin Gold’s permitting and environmental activities for the past three years, bringing the National Environmental Policy Act process successfully to a close and receiving numerous major permits from state and federal agencies.

Dan’s commitment to Alaska and support for the community is evidenced through his service on the boards of the Alaska SeaLife Center, the Tyonek Tribal Conservation District and his involvement in youth hockey. He and his wife Kim, a third-generation Alaska miner, have two daughters.

Dan succeeds Andy Cole, whose mining career has included permitting, construction and operational leadership at major gold mines across North America.

“I would like to thank Andy for the time and energy he put into moving the Donlin Gold project through key stages of the permitting process. He is a respected leader in the North American mining industry, and we have been fortunate to have benefitted from his strong leadership,” added Dan Graham.

“I’d like to thank our Alaska partners, Barrick, and NOVAGOLD for the opportunity to have played a leadership role in this exciting project, and I’m confident that Dan and the Donlin Gold team will continue to progress Donlin Gold in an environmentally and culturally sensitive manner,” said Andy Cole.