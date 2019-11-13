by Millie Bentley

Greetings. To the kitchen. This week we have a very simple recipe for chicken. Thighs are one of my favorite chicken parts and I usually cook the skinless, boneless variety. So here’s a quick, simple recipe using the untampered version and a cast iron skillet. If one doesn’t have a cast iron skillet, a heavy non-stick skillet that will go into the oven will do.

Crispy Chicken Thighs

4 or 5 chicken thighs, skin-on, bone-in

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Wash and dry chicken. Season with salt and pepper. Start preheating oven to 450 degrees. Heat oil in cast iron skillet over high heat. Just before oil smokes, add chicken, skin side down, and cook for about 2 minutes. Turn heat down to medium and continue cooking another 10 minutes until fat is rendered and chicken is golden brown. Rotate skillet and chicken as needed to heat evenly. Transfer skillet to preheated oven and bake another 15 minutes. Turn chicken skin side up and cook another 5 minutes until skin crisps and meat is cooked through. Remove from oven; place on platter. Let rest about five minutes before serving. Save oil and pan drippings for another use (like chicken gravy). Or, one could spoon off most of the fat and make a dipping sauce using the drippings and stirring in a tablespoon each of soy sauce, honey and Balsamic vinegar. For a spicier sauce, stir in a scant teaspoon of Rooster (Sriracha) sauce. Delicious!

Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.