COVID-19 Community Spread in Emmonak, Kotlik, and Pilot Station

YKHC has evidence that community-based transmission of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is occurring in the villages of Emmonak, Kotlik, and Pilot Station.

Joint advisories were issued by YKHC and the Emmonak Tribal Council, Chuloonawick Native Village, and City of Emmonak; and YKHC and the and the Village of Kotlik; and YKHC and the Pilot Station Traditional Village, out of an abundance of caution to warn the public that we believe community spread is occurring and so individuals can take appropriate measures to reduce exposure to or spread of the virus.

The determination of community spread was made by YKHC, following numerous recent COVID-19 cases in the village that cannot be linked to travel at this time. The case investigations are on-going.

The pandemic and the public health risks it poses are not over. The medical community has no way of knowing when someone will have a serious reaction to a COVID-19 infection, that requires hospitalization or could lead to death. Further, there are no widespread, well-established medical treatments for individuals experiencing a serious infection of COVID-19.

Now, more than ever, it is essential the public practice protective measures, which include: wear a mask when in public, keep social circles very small and remain physically distant (more than six feet) from anyone who does not reside in your household, avoid all non-essential travel, opt for free COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the Bethel, St. Mary’s, and Aniak airports when arriving from out-of-region, practice regular handwashing, and frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces in your home. It takes a collective effort, as a community, to stop the transmission of this highly contagious virus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, and diminished sense of taste or smell. If you have these symptoms, do not go to your village clinic or to the emergency room in Bethel. Instead, call your village clinic or in Bethel call 543-6949 so a health care provider can assist you.

Get the latest information on COVID-19 from YKHC at www.ykhc.org/covid-19.