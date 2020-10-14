Council member Franko tenders resignation

Bethel council member Cece Franko has tendered her resignation from the city council, effective October 31st, 2020. Bethel Mayor Perry Barr will be introducing an action memorandum to accept the resignation and confirming the process for council’s consideration of qualified candidates to fill the vacancy during the October 13th, 2020 regular city council meeting.

According to AM 20-51, a Notice of Vacancy will be posted on October 20th, 2020 by the City Clerk’s Office. In the Notice of Vacancy, interested parties will be required to submit their statement of interest to the City Clerk’s Office by 4pm, Nov. 4th, 2020. Barring no significant legal question, the Clerk should confirm the candidates’ qualifications by the close of business on November 5th, 2020.

The qualified candidates will be asked to participate in a brief interview by the full Council in open session. Following the interview, the Council will utilize the process of appointment set out in the Bethel Municipal Code. The term of the selected candidate shall expire on October 5th, 2021. The council shall within 30 days from the vacancy appoint a qualified voter to fill the open seat.

Franko was elected to council during the 2019 regular city election. She said “we need some change on council and our community could really benefit from some fresh ideas,” prior to being elected.