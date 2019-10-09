Spring Creek Correctional Center staff contacted the Alaska State Troopers to report finding and intercepting illegal narcotics received in the mail addressed to an inmate on September 25, 2019 at approximately 0845 hours. Suspects have been identified and charges have been forwarded to the Kenai District Attorney’s Office for review.
Contraband seized
