Congratulations to BRHS Grads

On this day, May 16th, 2020, the Bethel Regional High School celebrated their senior graduation with a historical outdoor drive-in style graduation. The ceremony began with a Parade of Graduates that began at the airport and then through town, finishing at the Ayaprun Immersion School where the rest of the ceremony took place.
Placards announcing the graduates were posted along the parade route where well-wishers lined up to wave and cheer on the seniors on their final day as students and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Some of the soon-to-be-grads threw candy and treats to the happy onlookers.
Birds sang as the commencement ceremonies took place under beautiful skies while folks sitting in their cars listened to the speakers via their radios, courtesy of KYUK Radio. For those who could not attend, a live feed of the event was provided via social media. Quyana for your accommodations for us all on this momentous day.
Commencement speakers were: Dr. Doug Boyer, Principal of BRHS; student-selected speaker Sydney Gray; staff-selected speaker Hayden Lieb; and commencement speaker Brad Grater (speech read by Mr. Tad Lindley).
Dr. Boyer concluded the ceremony with the customary presentation of diplomas which were announced by Mr. Lindley.
We wish you well and all our hopes are for your continued success!
2020 Bethel Regional High School Graduates
Charles Allen
Jed Andrew
Lindsey Beans-Polk ∆
Peter Bill
Jeremi Brink
Canaar Charlie
Nicholai Chase
Rio Dela Cruz
Nissa Egoak
Jarvis Evans
Nelson Evans
Gabrielle Fredericks √∆
Veda George
Sydney Gray ***√∆
Mackenzie Gumper
Bradley Jerry ∆
Iris Jimmie >
Erin Kim ***√∆
Hayden Lieb *√
Anna Martin
Ronald Martin
Hayden Morris
Kamai Nickerson
Anna Olsen
Gina Olsen
Bradly Oulton >
Shane Phelan
Besar Saliu *
Adrianne Salt
Jaeden Shults
Jonathan Simon
Racquel Slim
Simon Snow
Julian Stanley *∆
Jasmin Thatcher*√
Chyann Tulik
Ellalee Tulik ∆
Kevin Valadez *
Kyle Valadez **
Ray’nell Watson **√∆
Amy Wassillie ∆
Jordan Weddle
*Honors 3.50 GPA – blue cord
**High Honors 3.75 GPA – gold cord
>Ayaprun Elitnaurvik Graduate – silver cord
√National Honors Society – white stole
∆Projected Alaska Performance Scholarship
Class Motto: “It is overcoming challenges and obstacles that makes us stronger, this allows us to understand what our true potential is.”
