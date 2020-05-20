Congratulations to BRHS Grads

by Greg Lincoln

On this day, May 16th, 2020, the Bethel Regional High School celebrated their senior graduation with a historical outdoor drive-in style graduation. The ceremony began with a Parade of Graduates that began at the airport and then through town, finishing at the Ayaprun Immersion School where the rest of the ceremony took place.

Placards announcing the graduates were posted along the parade route where well-wishers lined up to wave and cheer on the seniors on their final day as students and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Some of the soon-to-be-grads threw candy and treats to the happy onlookers.

Birds sang as the commencement ceremonies took place under beautiful skies while folks sitting in their cars listened to the speakers via their radios, courtesy of KYUK Radio. For those who could not attend, a live feed of the event was provided via social media. Quyana for your accommodations for us all on this momentous day.

Commencement speakers were: Dr. Doug Boyer, Principal of BRHS; student-selected speaker Sydney Gray; staff-selected speaker Hayden Lieb; and commencement speaker Brad Grater (speech read by Mr. Tad Lindley).

Dr. Boyer concluded the ceremony with the customary presentation of diplomas which were announced by Mr. Lindley.

We wish you well and all our hopes are for your continued success!

2020 Bethel Regional High School Graduates

Charles Allen

Jed Andrew

Lindsey Beans-Polk ∆

Peter Bill

Jeremi Brink

Canaar Charlie

Nicholai Chase

Rio Dela Cruz

Nissa Egoak

Jarvis Evans

Nelson Evans

Gabrielle Fredericks √∆

Veda George

Sydney Gray ***√∆

Mackenzie Gumper

Bradley Jerry ∆

Iris Jimmie >

Erin Kim ***√∆

Hayden Lieb *√

Anna Martin

Ronald Martin

Hayden Morris

Kamai Nickerson

Anna Olsen

Gina Olsen

Bradly Oulton >

Shane Phelan

Besar Saliu *

Adrianne Salt

Jaeden Shults

Jonathan Simon

Racquel Slim

Simon Snow

Julian Stanley *∆

Jasmin Thatcher*√

Chyann Tulik

Ellalee Tulik ∆

Kevin Valadez *

Kyle Valadez **

Ray’nell Watson **√∆

Amy Wassillie ∆

Jordan Weddle

~~~

*Honors 3.50 GPA – blue cord

**High Honors 3.75 GPA – gold cord

>Ayaprun Elitnaurvik Graduate – silver cord

√National Honors Society – white stole

∆Projected Alaska Performance Scholarship

~~~

Class Motto: “It is overcoming challenges and obstacles that makes us stronger, this allows us to understand what our true potential is.”