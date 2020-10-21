Compensation and classification study approved for the City of Bethel

An analysis that will look at Bethel’s cost of living as opposed to what the City of Bethel offers its employees in terms of salary/wage and benefits has been approved by the Bethel council during the October 13th, 2020 regular meeting.

With the approval, council will authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract with the Pontifex Consulting Group to conduct a classification and compensation study for the City of Bethel.

Back on August 5th, 2020, the City issued a request for proposals (RFP) soliciting qualified firms to perform the analysis with the goal of revealing if City employees across the board are compensated appropriately. Based on the results, the City could move to make necessary adjustments.

Eleven companies responded to the RFP, which closed on September 11th, 2020.

“The study garnered a lot of attention from firms across the country,” states Action Memo 20-49.

Of the eleven respondents, four were dismissed from the running by the scoring team based on their proposals. A group majority did not have confidence that the respondent would be able to appropriately render services for the City, says AM 20-49.

Pontifex’s proposal to work on the project was $16,750 with an estimated and anticipated performance ending date of mid-December 2020. This item was introduced by Interim City Manager Pete Williams and was passed on the consent agenda. It is the City’s wish to have the company begin the compensation study as soon as possible.